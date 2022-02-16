TerraAscend Will Host Fourth Quarter 2021 Investor Conference Call On March 16

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX:TRSSF), will host a conference call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter ended December 31st, 2021. The call is scheduled for March 16th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 after the market close.

TerrAscend operates The Apothecarium dispensary retail locations as well as scaled cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities on both the east and west coasts.

The company owns several synergistic businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc.

