7 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts For Cannabis Lovers

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission.

Valentine's Day is just days away, and if you haven't found the perfect gift for your sweetheart, then look to your local dispensary.

From delicious edibles to arousing strains, here are seven last-minute ideas for you and your partner.

Hervé Macarons

The infused macarons from Hervé look sweet and luxurious, and they're something unique that you don't see often on dispensary shelves. Coming in packs of three, each macaron is gluten-free and contains 10 milligrams of THC. Choose from chocolate ganache, salted caramel, raspberry buttercream, or birthday cake flavors.

Available: California and Nevada

Find Hervé

House of Dank Flix and Chill Valentines Basket

House of Dank (HOD) is offering gift baskets full of cannabis goodies for a sensual night in with your partner. Check out the Flix and Chill basket, which contains black chamomile and rose-scented massage oil, HOD pre-roll with lighter, ACT II Butter Lovers Popcorn, and a chocolate edible.

Available: Michigan

Find House of Dank

Strain: Lavender Kush

A popular indica-leaning strain known for its arousing effects, Lavender Kush is also an appetite stimulator if you're planning to imbibe and dine with your love this Valentine's Day.

Find Lavender Kush strains

Jade & Jane Red Velvet Cupcakes

Who needs a box of chocolates when you have these super sweet, infused Red Velvet cupcakes from Jade & Jane? Each mini cupcake is vegan and contains 10 milligrams of THC.

Available: Colorado

Find Jade & Jane

Empower Black Label Soaking Salts

Want to surprise your love (or yourself) with a relaxing soak in the tub? Empower's Black Label Soaking Salts are made with a blend of Himalayan and Dead Sea salts, along with a 1:1 CBD:THC ratio to soothe tired muscles and put you at ease.

Available: Oregon

Find Empower CannaCare

Strain: Love Potion #1

Love Potion #1, a sativa-leaning hybrid, made this list for its creative, energetic, and arousing effects. Try rolling some of this flower up into a rose petal blunt for a truly romantic experience.

Find Love Potion #1 strains

Honu CannaBliss Lubricant

Washington-based brand Honu has offered Toke and Poke packs in the past, containing its CannaBliss lubricant along with two half-gram joints. If you can't find the pack, go for the CannaBliss lubricant and load up your bong with Sweet and Sour Widow before the night begins.

Available: Washington

Find Honu