From Blueberries to Medical Cannabis: Water Ways' Uzbekistan Project Increases To Over $7M

byVuk Zdinjak
February 14, 2022 11:07 am
Agriculture technology provider Water Ways Technologies Inc. (OTCPK: WWTIF) signed a third cotton smart drip irrigation project in Uzbekistan increasing project backlog to be implemented in 2022 to over $9.4 million (US$7.37 million) compared to previously disclosed $6.7 million.

The value of the third project in the Bukhara province of Uzbekistan is $2.7 million and the plan is for it to be completed by the third quarter of 2022.

The project, which irrigates via the company's automated drip technology, includes the construction of 6 water reservoirs and 6 complete head controls that consist of a pumping system, filtration, pressure management units, fertigation and a cloud-based automation system.

Water Ways Technologies irrigation projects include vineyards, cotton fields, apple and orange orchards, blueberry, medical cannabis, fresh produce cooling rooms and more in over fifteen countries.

The operation of the smart irrigation systems will get underway with the next cotton growing season with agronomic and technical assistance from WWT to help local farmers use the new system and implement agro-tech practices as a way of improving their yield and output. WWT noted that drip irrigation for cotton is part of the Uzbek government’s national plan for water and soil conservation. 

WWT has said that drip irrigation will lower soil salinity significantly and, combined with fertigation practices, will increase yields while conserving water.

Water Ways is currently negotiating additional agreements in Uzbekistan in the hope of signing in the coming months.
"This order brings the backlog of projects to CAD$9,400,000, the largest we ever had in February since I started Water Ways 18 years ago," said Ohad Haber, WWT's chairman and CEO. "I expect our business to grow substantially in 2022 as we are seeing increased demand for smart irrigation in many countries around the world."﻿

 

 

 

