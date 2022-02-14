QQQ
Cicatrix Labs Teams Up VIVO Cannabis On Launch Of Assuage Brand Suppositories

byNina Zdinjak
February 14, 2022 9:36 am
Cicatrix Labs Teams Up VIVO Cannabis On Launch Of Assuage Brand Suppositories

Cicatrix Labs Ltd announced the launch of a line of cannabis suppositories through a partnership with VIVO Cannabis Inc (TSX:VIVO) (OTCQX:VVCIF) and its wholly-owned subsidiaries Canna Farms Limited and ABcann Medicinals Inc. These vaginal and rectal suppositories will be available on VIVO's Canna Farms e-commerce marketplace.

"This product launch is the first step in our mission of bringing uniquely effective cannabis products to the Canadian market. We have invested heavily in product safety and, unlike current illegal cannabis suppository sources, our suppositories are tested for pesticides, heavy metals and bacterial and fungal contamination," Sarah Roberts, a pharmacist and founder and president of Cicatrix Labs stated. "Choice is important to our customers and physicians. Not everyone is well served by the products currently available and suppositories offer an important alternative for women's health and gastrointestinal conditions. With their strong history of patient care, Canna Farms was the logical partner."

Assuage suppositories for vaginal or rectal use are available in two strengths: 50mg cannabidiol (CBD) and a 1:3 formulation with 10mg tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) plus 30mg CBD.

"VIVO continues to advance our focused medical strategy and to ensure that our patients have access to the best cannabis products available, including novel cannabinoid-based formulations," Ray Laflamme, Canna Farms' co-founder and VIVO's CEO said in a statement. "We are extremely proud to be the first medical marketplace in Canada to launch the broadest range of suppositories available to all Canadian patients."

Photo: Courtesy of Cicatrix Labs Ltd

