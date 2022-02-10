QQQ
+ 8.64
338.85
+ 2.49%
BTC/USD
+ 1458.35
43994.29
+ 3.43%
DIA
+ 4.24
341.65
+ 1.23%
SPY
+ 6.93
432.09
+ 1.58%
TLT
-1.55
138.08
-1.14%
GLD
-1.72
176.46
-0.98%

YourWay Cannabis Brands Starts Trading On The OTCQB Market

byNina Zdinjak
February 10, 2022 7:39 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
YourWay Cannabis Brands Starts Trading On The OTCQB Market

YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (CSE:YOUR) (OTC:YOURF) (FSE:HOB) announced the company's common shares are trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol, "YOURF".  

"Listing on the OTCQB is another milestone for YourWay as we continue to broaden awareness of the company's activities in the United States, including highlighting exciting growth opportunities for thecompany,"Jakob Ripshtein, chairman, board of directors, YourWay stated. "By exposing YourWay to a larger market of investors, we look forward to expanding the Company's shareholder base, and improving awareness, access and liquidity."

YourWay's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "YOUR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and "HOB" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.  

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

YourWay Cannabis To Bring Airo Brands Products In Arizona

YourWay Cannabis To Bring Airo Brands Products In Arizona

YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (CSE:YOUR) (OTC: YOURF) (FSE:HOB) has entered into an exclusive multi-year licensing agreement with Airo Brands, Inc., a multi-state consumer packaged goods company focused on proprietary inhalation products. read more
YourWay To Produce And Sell Old Pal-Branded Marijuana Products In Arizona

YourWay To Produce And Sell Old Pal-Branded Marijuana Products In Arizona

YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (CSE: YOUR) (OTC: YOURF) (FSE: HOB) has teamed up with cannabis lifestyle company Old Pal to produce and sell some Old Pal products in Arizona. What happened read more