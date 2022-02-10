YourWay Cannabis Brands Starts Trading On The OTCQB Market

YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (CSE:YOUR) (OTC:YOURF) (FSE:HOB) announced the company's common shares are trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol, "YOURF".

"Listing on the OTCQB is another milestone for YourWay as we continue to broaden awareness of the company's activities in the United States, including highlighting exciting growth opportunities for thecompany,"Jakob Ripshtein, chairman, board of directors, YourWay stated. "By exposing YourWay to a larger market of investors, we look forward to expanding the Company's shareholder base, and improving awareness, access and liquidity."

YourWay's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "YOUR" on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and "HOB" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.