Exhale Wellness Launches New Delta 9 THC Gummies

Exhale Wellness has launched a hemp product with a legal amount of delta 9 THC.

The new Delta 9 THC gummies being vegan and cruelty-free are suitable for anyone who wants to try this fantastic alternative to weed where marijuana is illegal.

These don’t contain animal gelatine, artificial flavors or colors. The gummies come packed in small bottles of 750 mg (each gummy containing 1.0 mg THC and 25 mg CBD) and 1500 mg strength (each gummy containing 1.3 mg THC and 50 mg CBD).

These gummies are filled with a full spectrum CBD and have less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC in them, which makes them 100% legal. A third-party laboratory has tested them.