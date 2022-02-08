Cannabis Compliance Platform Fyllo Unveils Jurisdiction Dashboard To Accelerate Regulatory Research

Cannabis compliance technology platform Fyllo announced the launch of jurisdiction dashboard, a powerful new feature in the Fyllo regulatory database.

The dashboard, which updates in real-time, provides a complete, strategic view of jurisdiction-level cannabis activity and history, helping users quickly compare and contrast jurisdictions, spot trends, and identify and move on data-driven growth opportunities faster.

Shryne Group director of licensing and northern expansion, Ellen Wysocki, a Fyllo client, said, "Initial research is easier with Jurisdiction Dashboard because I don't have to think about running a query with specific filters. I can just type in a city or jurisdiction and the information pops up automatically, giving me a good start to see entries, rules, upcoming dates and more."

Erik Shani, co-founder and chief product officer of Fyllo added:"The true cost of non-compliance goes far beyond municipal and state fines," said "Our AI-driven Jurisdiction Dashboard reveals the full regulatory landscape and removes the invisible barriers that slow company growth."