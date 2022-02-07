QQQ
-11.37
369.80
-3.17%
BTC/USD
+ 623.76
42997.49
+ 1.47%
DIA
-5.28
357.83
-1.5%
SPY
-8.94
458.26
-1.99%
TLT
+ 2.02
134.21
+ 1.48%
GLD
+ 3.25
167.31
+ 1.91%

Leafly To Start Trading On Nasdaq On Feb. 7th, Closes Merger With Merida

byNina Zdinjak
February 7, 2022 8:06 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Leafly To Start Trading On Nasdaq On Feb. 7th, Closes Merger With Merida

Online cannabis discovery marketplace Leafly Holdings Inc. and Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Merida Capital Holdings, announced the closing of their previously announced business combination. In connection with the closing, Merida has adopted the Leafly name, and Leafly’s common stock will begin trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market on February 7, 2022, under the ticker symbol “LFLY.”

Since announcing the proposed combination with Merida in the summer of 2021, Leafly has introduced new value-driving tools for brands subscribers and enhanced its iPhone and iPad app to enable users to place pickup orders for cannabis products in legal state markets. The company has also announced a post-combination board of directors with wide-ranging expertise and bolstered its executive leadership team with highly experienced hires for chief financial officer, general counsel, SVP of sales, and SVP of engineering.

“Backed by substantial funding, tremendous advancements in cannabis legalization and e-commerce tailwinds, we are relentlessly focused on investing in our technology, talent, and content to execute our growth strategy and create value for all stakeholders,” Yoko Miyashita, CEO of Leafly stated. “Becoming a public company is an important milestone for the entire Leafly team and we thank Merida for their continued support and look forward to working with them and future shareholders to achieve new heights.”

Peter Lee, former president of Merida Merger Corp. I who will continue to serve as a member of the board of directors of the combined company, said, “Leafly has long been a critical resource in the cannabis ecosystem. With its three-sided marketplace and unparalleled content library, Leafly makes cannabis understandable and accessible for consumers, retailers, and brands alike – driving an incredible flywheel effect and tremendous brand loyalty across the country. Now, with an experienced management team and substantial funding, Leafly is poised to take the next step in its journey, and we are excited to continue to play a role.”

Photo: Courtesy of Kym MacKinnon on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News IPOs Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Columbia Care, Lowell Farms, Leafly, Instadose, Michael J. Fox Foundation

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Columbia Care, Lowell Farms, Leafly, Instadose, Michael J. Fox Foundation

Columbia Care Welcomes Derek Watson As CFO Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE:3LP) announced on Tuesday that it has tapped Derek Watson to oversee its finance department. read more
Leafly Secures $30M To Fund Multi-Year Business Plan Ahead Of Going Public Via Deal With Merida

Leafly Secures $30M To Fund Multi-Year Business Plan Ahead Of Going Public Via Deal With Merida

Online cannabis discovery marketplace Leafly Holdings Inc. and Merida Merger Corp. read more
Cannabis Movers & Shakers: One World Products, Leafly, TerrAscend, Rapid Dose Therapeutics, HEXO, Harborside

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: One World Products, Leafly, TerrAscend, Rapid Dose Therapeutics, HEXO, Harborside

One World Products Announces Minyon Moore As Chairperson Advisory Board read more
Leafly Reports Nine-Month Revenue Of $31M, Up By 14% YoY

Leafly Reports Nine-Month Revenue Of $31M, Up By 14% YoY

The cannabis information platform Leafly Holdings Inc. released its financial results Monday for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, disclosing revenue of $31.0 million, representing a 14% increase compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020 read more