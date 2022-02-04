Abaca Crosses $2 Billion Dollars In Compliant Cannabis Commerce

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Cannabis banking fintech company Abaca surpassed compliantly processing more than two billion dollars in commerce for the cannabis industry. The company's growth is fueled by aligning its bank-backed financial technology offering with the needs of cannabis business operators, enabling normalized financial services for an underbanked industry. Abaca's lifetime gross transaction volume growth is accelerating rapidly, having crossed $1 billion dollars in April 2021.
"In the past two years, we've been hyper-focused on helping our customers do business faster with greater accuracy, controls and stability, allowing them to achieve efficiency and scale their financial operations," Abaca CEO Dan Roda. "To see that we've now facilitated $2 billion in commerce for our customers is very rewarding. We plan to continue leveraging our cannabis compliance and technology expertise to find new ways to empower the industry as it continues to grow and evolve."
Headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas, a growing hub for fintech startups, Abaca services dispensaries, cultivators, processors, and ancillary cannabis businesses with compliant commercial banking, payments, and treasury management. Abaca's clients include both small businesses as well as publicly-traded multi-state operators and enterprise clients. The company's offering also includes robust treasury management tools that help operators scale their financial operations.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
"With multiple locations across several jurisdictions, each with their own ecosystem of banks and service providers, management of our corporate treasury was piecemeal," Lisa Bredenkamp, chief accounting officer of Revolution Global, a cannabis multi-state operator with operations across five states stated. "Abaca's future-thinking team has worked with us hand-in-hand to develop solutions to help us as we grow, saving us time and reducing headaches along the way."
Photo: Courtesy of Abaca
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.