Abaca Crosses $2 Billion Dollars In Compliant Cannabis Commerce

Cannabis banking fintech company Abaca surpassed compliantly processing more than two billion dollars in commerce for the cannabis industry. The company's growth is fueled by aligning its bank-backed financial technology offering with the needs of cannabis business operators, enabling normalized financial services for an underbanked industry. Abaca's lifetime gross transaction volume growth is accelerating rapidly, having crossed $1 billion dollars in April 2021.

"In the past two years, we've been hyper-focused on helping our customers do business faster with greater accuracy, controls and stability, allowing them to achieve efficiency and scale their financial operations," Abaca CEO Dan Roda. "To see that we've now facilitated $2 billion in commerce for our customers is very rewarding. We plan to continue leveraging our cannabis compliance and technology expertise to find new ways to empower the industry as it continues to grow and evolve."

Headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas, a growing hub for fintech startups, Abaca services dispensaries, cultivators, processors, and ancillary cannabis businesses with compliant commercial banking, payments, and treasury management. Abaca's clients include both small businesses as well as publicly-traded multi-state operators and enterprise clients. The company's offering also includes robust treasury management tools that help operators scale their financial operations.

"With multiple locations across several jurisdictions, each with their own ecosystem of banks and service providers, management of our corporate treasury was piecemeal," Lisa Bredenkamp, chief accounting officer of Revolution Global, a cannabis multi-state operator with operations across five states stated. "Abaca's future-thinking team has worked with us hand-in-hand to develop solutions to help us as we grow, saving us time and reducing headaches along the way."

Photo: Courtesy of Abaca