Columbia Care Opens First Cannabist Dispensary In West Virginia

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) CCHW CCHWF (FSE:3LP) announced Cannabist Williamstown, its first dispensary in West Virginia and 24th Cannabist nationwide, opened today.

Cannabist Williamstown, located at 76 Thunder Road in Williamstown, is the first of five dispensaries that Columbia Care will open in the state this year.

“The level of demand and excitement for high quality cannabis and best-in-class service in West Virginia is promising for such a nascent medical market. We’re here to be a leader and a resource for current and future patients, as we introduce them to the power of this incredible plant,” Jesse Channon, chief growth officer of Columbia Care. “As the medical cannabis program continues to expand, we look forward to also serving as a wholesale partner to ensure that patient needs are met across the state with a variety of high quality options. We’re thankful to the local community for welcoming Cannabist and to the Department of Health and Human Resources for their continued support.”

Cannabist Williamstown will offer Columbia Care’s Seed & Strain brand in multiple forms, including whole flower and vape carts. The company’s other portfolio brands such as Triple Seven and Classix will be introduced in the coming months for patients and wholesale partners. Patients will also be able to use Columbia Care’s proprietary cannabis discovery tool, Forage, both in-store and online to help find strains and products to fit their needs.

The company is expecting to open three more Cannabist dispensaries in the spring with locations in Beckley, Morgantown and St. Albans, as well as a fifth location to follow later in 2022.

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash