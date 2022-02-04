Columbia Care Opens First Cannabist Dispensary In West Virginia

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) CCHW CCHWF (FSE:3LP) announced Cannabist Williamstown, its first dispensary in West Virginia and 24th Cannabist nationwide, opened today.
Cannabist Williamstown, located at 76 Thunder Road in Williamstown, is the first of five dispensaries that Columbia Care will open in the state this year.
“The level of demand and excitement for high quality cannabis and best-in-class service in West Virginia is promising for such a nascent medical market. We’re here to be a leader and a resource for current and future patients, as we introduce them to the power of this incredible plant,” Jesse Channon, chief growth officer of Columbia Care. “As the medical cannabis program continues to expand, we look forward to also serving as a wholesale partner to ensure that patient needs are met across the state with a variety of high quality options. We’re thankful to the local community for welcoming Cannabist and to the Department of Health and Human Resources for their continued support.”
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
Cannabist Williamstown will offer Columbia Care’s Seed & Strain brand in multiple forms, including whole flower and vape carts. The company’s other portfolio brands such as Triple Seven and Classix will be introduced in the coming months for patients and wholesale partners. Patients will also be able to use Columbia Care’s proprietary cannabis discovery tool, Forage, both in-store and online to help find strains and products to fit their needs.
The company is expecting to open three more Cannabist dispensaries in the spring with locations in Beckley, Morgantown and St. Albans, as well as a fifth location to follow later in 2022.
Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.