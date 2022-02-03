Native Roots Founder To Bring Immersive Marijuana Shopping Experience Greatest Hits Cannabis To East Coast

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Rhett Jordan, the founder of dispensary chains Native Roots has partnered with Massachusetts local Joe Villatico to bring his latest cannabis dispensary concept, Greatest Hits Cannabis Co., to the East Coast.

The venture creates hundreds of employment opportunities in local communities while providing consumers tested products in a unique retail environment. The first location opens in Dudley this spring, with storefronts in Taunton and Lynn to follow.

“Greatest Hits will not only bring jobs to my partner Joe Villatico’s hometown of Dudley, but will also allow us to cultivate and share premium cannabis through a retail experience not seen in any other dispensary along the East Coast,” Rhett Jordan, Co-Founder and COO of Greatest Hits stated. “Being vertically integrated means Greatest Hits’ potential is unmatched—as we’ve seen with the 20 Native Roots dispensaries in Colorado. What we’re able to offer our customers now is just a taste of what we’ll be able to offer them as the market matures and expands.”

The company is renovating a 280,000-square-foot mill that will serve as their state-of-the-art cultivation and manufacturing facility. Greatest Hits is on a mission to give East Coast cannabis consumers an immersive shopping experience, with DJs, solo musicians or bands performing daily for customers. In addition, Greatest Hits plans to partner with local communities to bring live music and events to the neighborhoods in which it serves.

Greatest Hits, located at 35 Chase Ave. in Dudley, is currently hiring.

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash