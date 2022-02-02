Hundreds of Marijuana Greenhouses Eradicated In San Bernardino County During "Hammer Strike" Operation

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Sheriff’s Department officials revealed the recent eradication of hundreds of marijuana greenhouses in San Bernardino County (SBC), reported Daily Press. The outdoor marijuana cultivations were shuttered during Operation Hammer Strike Week 22, a seven-day period, which ended Sunday, the SBC Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators from the Sheriff's Department served 17 search warrants at various locations in Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Hinkley, Wonder Valley, Twentynine Palms, El Mirage, Walnut, West Covina, Alhambra, and Chino Hills.

Some 256 greenhouses and one THC extraction labs were found and eradicated as well as more than 52,715 marijuana plants were seized. More than 3,575 pounds of processed marijuana, $51,000 in cash, and 10 guns were confiscated.

LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE: Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley. Click Here to Watch!

The investigations revealed the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California's Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act and SBC’s ordinance prohibiting commercial cannabis activity, including growing marijuana plants outdoors.

Photo Courtesy of San Bernardino County Sheriffs Office.