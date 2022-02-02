Cannabis Brand PAX Launches New Live Rosin Pods For PAX Era

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Cannabis brand PAX is launching PAX Live Rosin pods for use with its PAX Era devices. Available in California, with plans to scale to additional states in 2022, PAX’s fresh pressed Live Rosin delivers a pure, chemical free experience, with no harmful solvents, heavy metals, pesticides, or combustion byproducts.

PAX’s solventless Live Rosin begins with the highest grade cannabis flower, sourced from leading local California farms, fresh frozen at the peak of harvest. A proprietary, first-of-its-kind process delivers high-efficiency extraction without any harsh chemical solvents, enabling disruptive value for consumers. Using innovations in formulation science, PAX Live Rosin is crafted to preserve all the natural major and minor cannabinoids and the complete expression of terpenes to bring the best out of the flower. PAX’s Live Rosin is 100 percent cannabis — nothing added, nothing removed. Natural diamonds, a purified liquid form of THCA, allows for enhanced potency and a perfectly balanced, full flower experience.

“Our products continue to set the highest standard in creating exceptionally pure cannabis experiences. Launching our own line of premium PAX Era pods was the right next step in answering consumer needs,” said Steven Jung, COO of PAX. “We’ve spent a lot of time innovating on this product and developing unique solventless processes to deliver a clean, full flower experience—one we know both our customers and value-driven consumers will love.”

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

PAX’s Live Rosin will feature 11 seasonal, small-batch strains, including both timeless favorites like Blue Dream and Pineapple Express, and creative contemporary cultivars such as Tahoe Rose and Wifi Mints. Pods will be available in .5G and PAX’s new 1G, featuring a ceramic atomizer for increased consistency and temperature control. Starting at $35 (.5G) and $55 (1G), pods are available in dispensaries across California.

Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire