Marijuana Workers Unionize: STIIIZY And Authentic Cannabis Ratify Historic Statewide Labor Agreement

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Newly organized cannabis workers at California's marijuana retailer STIIIZY and Authentic retail locations throughout the state ratified their first contract as UFCW members last week.

More than 1,200 members of UFCW locals across the state voted on the statewide contract, which was ratified by an overwhelming margin.

Union negotiators reached the agreement with STIIIZY and Authentic management on Dec. 30. It also covers workers at Flight dispensaries in Northern California.

[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)

For more than a decade, the UFCW has helped lead the development and stabilization of the emerging cannabis industry.

“We are invested in helping create a high standard for cannabis workers,” UFCW Local 1167 president Joe Duffle stated. “This agreement is historic for the number of workers it covers at one of the most well-known companies in the industry. It’s also the first agreement that benefits workers throughout California immediately.”

Previous California cannabis contracts were negotiated regionally or locally. The new agreement will cover cannabis members of UFCW Locals 5, 135, 324, 770, 1167 and 1428.

The contract’s highlights include competitive, standardized wages with annual increases, quality health care and workplace protections, among other features such as pension contributions by the employer. It also includes a generous sick leave policy and guarantees of work hours.

The UFCW represents tens of thousands of cannabis workers across the United States in dispensaries, labs, delivery services, kitchens, manufacturing facilities, processing plants, grow facilities and more, helping workers secure better wages, protection from unfair discipline, and other great benefits of a union contract.

Photo: Courtesy of Chris Liverani on Unsplash