Marijuana Workers Unionize: STIIIZY And Authentic Cannabis Ratify Historic Statewide Labor Agreement

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Newly organized cannabis workers at California's marijuana retailer STIIIZY and Authentic retail locations throughout the state ratified their first contract as UFCW members last week.
More than 1,200 members of UFCW locals across the state voted on the statewide contract, which was ratified by an overwhelming margin.
Union negotiators reached the agreement with STIIIZY and Authentic management on Dec. 30. It also covers workers at Flight dispensaries in Northern California.
[LIVE NOW ON YOUTUBE] Click Here to Watch a FREE MASTERCLASS on the Ultimate Bear Market Survival Guide with Matt Maley! (register to get the recording if you cannot attend LIVE)
For more than a decade, the UFCW has helped lead the development and stabilization of the emerging cannabis industry.
“We are invested in helping create a high standard for cannabis workers,” UFCW Local 1167 president Joe Duffle stated. “This agreement is historic for the number of workers it covers at one of the most well-known companies in the industry. It’s also the first agreement that benefits workers throughout California immediately.”
Previous California cannabis contracts were negotiated regionally or locally. The new agreement will cover cannabis members of UFCW Locals 5, 135, 324, 770, 1167 and 1428.
The contract’s highlights include competitive, standardized wages with annual increases, quality health care and workplace protections, among other features such as pension contributions by the employer. It also includes a generous sick leave policy and guarantees of work hours.
The UFCW represents tens of thousands of cannabis workers across the United States in dispensaries, labs, delivery services, kitchens, manufacturing facilities, processing plants, grow facilities and more, helping workers secure better wages, protection from unfair discipline, and other great benefits of a union contract.
Photo: Courtesy of Chris Liverani on Unsplash
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.