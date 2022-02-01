The Valens Company To Host Virtual Investor Day

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

The Vaelns Company VLNS VLNS a manufacturer of cannabis products, will host a virtual Investor Day on February 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET. Registration for the webcast will start at 10:45 AM ET and the presentation will begin at 11:00 AM ET.

Valens executive management team will discuss 2022 corporate initiatives including recent developments, financial objectives, acquisition updates and will provide insights into the company's operations followed by a Q&A session. Investors who are interested in attending the event should register via the link provided below. For investors that would like to ask questions on the call, please email your questions to ir@thevalenscompany.com twenty-four hours prior to the call.

DATE: February 7, 2022

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

REGISTRATION LINK: https://bit.ly/3G3US69

Q&A EMAIL: ir@thevalenscompany.com

PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN: Toll Free - 1-877-407-0792 or Toll/International - 1-201-689-8263

Photo: Courtesy of Avery Meeker on Unsplash