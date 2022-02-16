CBD Is Neither Addictive Nor Harmful Rules The Constitutional Council Of France

This article was originally published on Cannabis.net and appears here with permission.

CBD has amassed some recognition in recent years. It can be found in everything, from gummy supplements to after-exercise shakes and smoothies to CBD-infused pillows. The fact that the compound has been alleged to have mental health-improving effects has contributed to its increasing fame. Still, other people, nevertheless, may be apprehensive about utilizing CBD-based products because they believe they have a similar potential for addiction to cannabis.

Just two weeks ago, the French Constitutional Council issued a new judgment on the definition of narcotics. The judgment stated that a material must be hazardous and addictive to be recognized as a narcotic.

Prior to this, France, which is now engaged in a presidential election, did not have a specific definition of narcotics but instead had a list of items or substances that were added to it each year. A proclamation was then made in France in December 2021, enabling farmers to keep their hemp crops but restricting the sale of CBD flowers to customers on the basis of health.

In a report by RFI earlier this month, France’s Constitutional Council ascertained that CBD is neither an additive drug nor possesses hazardous health effects. The verdict effectively overturned the government's earlier proclamation in December, which prohibited the possession, consumption, and trading of CBD flowers or fibers in any form, whether mixed with other products or as a single product.

The verdict is in line with the decision made by the European Court of Justice in 2020, which deduced that the ban on CBD by France was without a basis as the cannabinoid has no psychotropic or mood-changing effects and no adverse impact on health, according to a report by RFI. That verdict permitted CBD products to be sold all across the European Union.

There is no psychotropic effect.

The European judges recounted in 2020 that unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is a cannabis molecule with psychoactive effects, CBD has no psychotropic effect or detrimental effect on human health and, as such, cannot be regarded as a narcotic. An opinion that does not share the interministerial mission in the battle against drugs and addictive behavior. According to the verdict passed down on December 31, it was made known by the body that scientific research proves that CBD functions in the brain on dopamine and serotonin receptors, hence making it an utterly psychoactive product, reflecting the possible symptoms of "sedation and drowsiness" especially.

While there is an absence of psychoactive properties in CBD, it does possess an array of effects. The favorable impact it shows on mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety has been, for many people, a particular point of attraction.

Along with the mental health benefits, other studies have shown that CBD could be a good choice for treating inflammation, alleviating pain, and relieving nausea. The World Health Organization also suggested that CBD may be of help in treating conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes.

CBD and French Politics

Earlier this month, French lawmakers discussed a cannabis legalization bill postulated by the hard-left France Unbowed Party (LFI) through Esther Benbassa. Still, the measure is not likely to receive broad government support. LFI brought forth an identical proposal eight years ago in 2014, but it was turned down.

Although various recently conducted surveys show a shift in opinion of the general masses in favor of legalization.

An example of this is an Ifop survey conducted in June 2021 that found 51% of French citizens support the legalization of cannabis, which is the most significant percentage recorded since 1970, according to RFI.

Also, three mayors in the conservative Republican (LR) party wrote their views in an article supporting the legalization in September 2020, but they were immediately whipped back into line.

Arnaud Robinet, a pharmacologist and right-wing mayor of Reims, said that he is in support of the legalization of cannabis, mainly as a method of controlling quality in the interest of the health of the public. He made suggestions that would have a positive economic impact on farmers and traders and also provide an avenue of tax revenue for the government.

French-Canadian Association of Cannabis Producers

The association on its website mentions that the French law with regards to cannabinoids and other products made from them needs to change and get in line with the EU for them to be able to function in the CBD sector in Europe. The law-enforced restrictions still disrupt the growth of the French market and favor markets outside the country. The association claims that it is an injustice to the French marketers in the sector who nevertheless are ready to invest and work and that the lack of urgency of the French administration and the present circumstances keep widening the gap with their competitors overseas.

While speaking to "Cannabis Wealth," the President of the French Association of Cannabinoid Producers commented that his reaction to the decision of the Constitutional Court is that it is a positive development for the French CBD sector following a complicated new regulation on December 30th, 2021, because the council had made a specific definition of what can be considered a narcotic, putting into mind the law, and what is not. And as per their definition, CBD cannot be called a narcotic. So, it will be the first step to continuing justice action, to get a new rule that will be more in line with the reality of this sector and the requests of the customers.

Bottom Line

Despite all current evidence implying that there is little to no likelihood of developing an addiction to CBD, there is a possibility of incurring an adverse reaction to cannabidiol. Another group of pharmacists in another study is claiming that there are some things CBD does not interact with well and propose the utmost care when working with CBD as it could be hazardous, even if there is not enough evidence to support their claim.

A decree to reduce and monitor the use of CBD will be more prudent as the government's tax revenue could also be increased as a result of legalization. The CBD market in France is already estimated to have a prospective market valuation of about 700 million euros.