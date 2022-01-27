Leafreport Reveals 11,142% Price Difference Between The Cheapest And Priciest CBD Brands

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

The CBD dedicated portal, Leafreport released the results of its pricing review on Wednesday for CBD products from a plethora of brands. The report examined data from more than 3000 CBD products from at least 100 popular brands, following on its previous pricing report from April 2021.

The study revealed an 11,142% price difference between the cheapest and most expensive CBD brands in the same category, up from 4,718% in April's report. Furthermore, it showed a 3,561% difference between the most expensive and least expensive products across the CBD industry, which is a minor decrease from 3,682% in April.

"We found it interesting that there are so many expensive products on the market that simply aren't worth what they're charging," Gal Shapira, product manager at Leafreport said. "Leafreport's mission is to help promote transparency across the CBD industry and educate consumers so they can access products that are safe and offer the contents being advertised. We publish reports like this to shed light on whether consumers are truly getting what they believe they're paying for. It is our hope that this report helps consumers make better-informed decisions when looking to purchase CBD products."

Leafreport added an edibles category to this latest study and discovered a 5,100% price difference between the cheapest and priciest.

General Key Takeaways