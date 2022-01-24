Panaxia Confirms First Export Of Medical Cannabis Sublingual Tablets To France

Cannabis-focused pharma company Panaxia Labs Israel (TASE:PNAX) (OTCEM:PXLIF) and a subsidiary of Panaxia Global, together with Neuraxpharm Group announced Monday a first export of medical cannabis sublingual tablets from Israel to France. Neuraxpharm is a European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders.

The export is a part of a program by the French government and the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) to regulate the French medical cannabis industry. It follows the issue of the companies' premium oils to patients in France, as part of the ANSM program.

"We are glad of another significant milestone in the implementation of our strategy,” Dr. Dadi Segal, CEO of Panaxia Israel stated. “We are proud to be, alongside our partner, Neuraxpharm, part of the spearhead of the world's leading cannabis key-players selected for the ANSM program. In addition, we are the only company in this program to supply medical cannabis sublingual tablets. According to our predictions, the French market is expected to become one of the most advanced medical cannabis markets in the world, which will be a remarkable growth engine for Panaxia".

Medical Cannabis Sublingual Tablets

The sublingual tablets, manufactured by Panaxia under EU-GMP standard, subject to strict clinical standards with the brand name Naxiva-Panaxir, will be issued to patients participating in the French prescriptions program, in hospitals and pharmacies all over France.

These tablets enable a higher level of absorption of the active substances into the bloodstream (without initial passage through the liver) and thus, contribute to the effective and rapid relief to the patient. Furthermore, they enable physicians to adjust a more precise treatment routine to the patients and have been proved to provide a better response to treatment and improved patient satisfaction, mainly due to the effectiveness of the treatment, the simplicity and accuracy of the usage.

The ANSM program, which was launched in March 2021, includes about 3,000 patients, who are receiving medical cannabis in France for the first time. The list of indications compiled by the ANSM includes the following diseases and treatments: cancer, certain types of epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, palliative care, and pain that does not respond to conventional treatment.

Photo: Courtesy of Christina Winter on Unsplash