MindMed Launches Study Using Monitoring System For Psychedelic Experiences

byNatan Ponieman
January 18, 2022 1:42 pm
MindMed Launches Study Using Monitoring System For Psychedelic Experiences

Psychedelics biotech company MindMed (NASDAQ:MNMD) has enrolled the first subjects into its Session Monitoring System study.

The company’s Session Monitoring System is a technology platform that can collect sensory data during a therapy session with a psychedelic drug.

“By refining the techniques used to capture, model and map these outputs, we aim to improve the experience of clinicians and outcomes for patients in the delivery of psychedelic and other perception-altering substances," said Daniel R. Karlin, chief medical officer of MindMed. 

The study will evaluate the passive collection of sensory data during a consciousness-altering therapeutic session. The company believes its Session Monitoring System could have therapeutic applications in the treatment of psychiatric disorders.

MindMed has recently consulted with the U.S. FDA, the Center for Devices, Radiological Health and the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and received positive feedback supporting the company's planned development strategy. 

"We have welcomed FDA input throughout the device development process, giving us a clear roadmap for the success and adoption of [the Session Monitoring System]," Karlin said.

"Our team has worked incredibly hard to advance this product into the clinic and we remain dedicated to rolling out these novel approaches to improving mental health outcomes," said Todd M. Solomon, head of digital psychiatry at MindMed.

Photo by Jair Lázaro on Unsplash.

