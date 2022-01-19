3 Tips For Sharing Weed In The Midst Of A Pandemic

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission.

Swapping saliva is not the best thing you can do when it comes to preventing the spread of respiratory diseases. Still, this doesn’t mean cannabis is off the table.

After some ups and downs, we find ourselves in the midst of a new COVID-19 wave, prompted by the Omicron variant. Even if we’re now virus veterans, it’s still important to take care of ourselves, taking extra precautions. This includes cannabis, especially the communal aspect of it.

While there’s no need for you to stop smoking altogether, there are a few things you should account for when consuming cannabis while engaging in social distancing. Marijuana use has long been associated with community: marijuana lounges, joints and bongs, are activities that are meant to be shared. Even smoking at home with a few friends can make you think twice if you don’t know that person’s vaccination status or have been simply watching the news.

Here are a few actions that can keep you and the people around you safer as you consume marijuana in the midst of a pandemic.

Prevent sharing joints and bongs

Whether you’re kissing or sharing a smoking device, swapping saliva during this climate can make everyone a little paranoid. Make sure that you’re socializing with people who are healthy and stay home if you’re feeling a bit under the weather. When it comes to sharing joints and bongs, consider other alternatives, carrying your own vape pen or having some weed on you.

If you miss the sense of sharing weed with others, there are alternatives. At-home testing is an effective yet not entirely foolproof way of ensuring everyone you’re hanging out with is safe. Limit your gatherings to people you trust, provide tests or make sure people get tested beforehand, and you’ll be eliminating some sources of stress.

Avoid smoking when ill

When battling a cold, flu or infection, hot smoke will only irritate your lungs and make your symptoms and cough worse. While THC & CBD have anti-inflammation and pain-killing properties, it’s important to account for the method of consumption and to also speak with a doctor. Cannabis has a complex effect on our immune system and a pandemic might not be the best time to experiment with your health.

Consider consuming edibles

Photo by Massimo Adami via Unsplash

If you’re healthy and want to avoid sharing entirely, edibles are a good option to try. Nowadays, edibles come in all shapes and sizes, meant to share and consume alone. If you want to add a personalized touch to the holiday season, bake your own, and bring them over to your trusted friends and family. Prevent freak-outs by consuming small doses, avoiding your triggers, and drinking lots of water.