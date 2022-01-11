OSBC Touts Launching Largest Next-Gen Cannabis Facility In Rhode Island And Hangar 420 Product Line

Ocean State Controlled Botanicals (OSBC) has launched Hangar 420, a cannabis innovation, production and distribution facility in Warwick, Rhode Island. The first of its kind in RI, Hangar 420’s state-of-the-art, 10,000-square-foot space was designed with the flexibility to scale the facility and production capacity in line with growing demand.

Phase one of the launch focused on building the cultivation, distribution, inventory storage area and packaging facility, while phase two will center on manufacturing and edibles.

The new facility provides Hangar 420 the ability to deliver:

Premium and rare exotic cannabis strains grown onsite , including Do Si Sherbert and Crescendo;

A highly experienced team of growers and operators working at the facility in Rhode Island;

Peripheral development and broad job opportunities in Warwick, RI;

Top tier engineering and technologies powering the facility;

powering the facility; The highest level of quality genetics in the cannabis industry.

“We are extremely proud of what we have developed at Hangar 420, with a next-generation facility bolstered by an extraordinary team in the heart of Rhode Island,” Octavius Prince, CEO and founder of Hangar 420 said. “This presents a unique opportunity for us to participate in the explosive growth of the multi-billion-dollar cannabis market and we are well positioned and capitalized as an innovation leader in helping to define this industry.”

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash