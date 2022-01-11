Day Three Labs Acquires Pharma-Grade Cannabinoid Infusion Technology In Deal Led By KEY Investment Partners

Cannabinoid CPG ingredient producer Day Three Labs (DTL) revealed Tuesday that it has acquired a patented pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid infusion technology developed by a leading Israeli bioscience company.

This first-of-its-kind technology allows ingested cannabinoids to naturally bypass patients' and consumers' first-pass metabolism, delivering significantly elevated levels of Delta 9-THC into the bloodstream without converting to 11-hydroxy-THC. As a result, DTL's technology is able to consistently mimic the experience of smoking whole flower cannabis by taking effect within 10 minutes, enhancing bioavailability by upwards of 500% and capturing the plant's entire cannabinoid and terpene profile.

The Israeli company behind the novel cannabinoid delivery process has been at the forefront of developing groundbreaking, patented technology for the global medical cannabis market for nearly a decade.

"Our latest acquisition will inspire both consumers and cannabis brands to reimagine what is possible within the edibles space," Josh Rubin, co-founder and CEO of Day Three Labs said. "While this technology is widely applied in mainstream pharmaceutical products, cannabis has not been able to leverage these medical innovations until now. We are confident that our novel offerings will generate a whole new segment of cannabis consumers, thereby transforming the very foundation of the global cannabis industry."

The Denver-based company specializing in the development and commercialization of novel cannabis product solutions noted that the deal was led and structured by KEY Investment Partners with participation from Phyto Partners. Both KEY Investment Partners and Phyto partners are venture capital funds focused on providing growth equity to early-stage cannabis companies. Phyto was among the first investors to recognize the potential of notable cannabis companies like Dutchie, LeafLink, Fyllo, Flowhub and Vangst.

"While there have been significant advances in infusion technology, edibles experiences remain unpredictable –deterring many mainstream consumers from engaging with the industry as a whole," said Larry Schnurmacher, managing partner at Phyto Partners. "We believe DTL's superior technology will end existing stigmas around edibles and propel the THC-infused drink category in the U.S. and eventually, globally. Phyto Partners has vetted dozens of companies that produce cannabinoid ingredients and DTL stood out as the only manufacturer to offer technology that made a consequential difference in how patients and consumers will experience the holistic properties of the cannabis plant."

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash