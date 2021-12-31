The Biggest Crypto And Blockchain Stories Of 2021

This article was originally published on NisonCo and appears here with permission.

Whether you’re a seasoned investor, a novice trader, or just an interested bystander, crypto and blockchain technology have made waves this year that have captivated the attention of the public at large.

At NisonCo we enjoy monitoring the cryptocurrency markets and news, and are proud to be part of shaping an emerging industry that we believe in, and has the potential to revolutionize the word “currency” as we know it. If you’re curious about some of the services we offer when it comes to cryptocurrency and blockchain tech you can find details here.

Just for fun, we selected a few of our favorite headlines to reflect the rollercoaster 2021 has been for digital tender. Let’s enjoy this look back on this year’s crypto news together.

The Rise of Dogecoin

If you weren’t aware of the power of memes before 2021, the rise of Dogecoin definitely drew attention to this phenomenon. Many of us watched the rise of Dogecoin with incredulity when its value skyrocketed in January and February of 2021 following encouraging tweets from Tesla billionaire Elon Musk. Dogecoin went from playful ribbing to prolific riches almost overnight.

Spicy Crypto Cybercrime

Everyone likes a bit of true crime drama. Here are some of the most intriguing cryptocurrency crime stories from this year.

Spring 2021 Crypto Crash: Ups and Downs

It’s not all wins within the crypto world, and in 2021 we saw some pretty significant ups and downs. Here are some articles that recap of the crypto crash in May and June this year, and some excellent memes that truly represent how investors were — or weren’t — coping with the flux.

International Political Crypto Power Plays

Some governments are embracing the brave new world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, and some are banning it. Take a look at China, El Salvador, and the United States and their response to crypto in 2021.

NFT Fun and Faux Pas

They’re amazing for artists, but maybe not so great for the planet. NFT? Who is she?