Ex-NFL Star Marvin Washington Calls Psilocybin The 'Next Big Moon Shot' For Athletes And Society

byNina Zdinjak
December 28, 2021 11:51 am
Marvin Washington, who played eleven seasons in the NFL and led the Denver Broncos to beat the Packers in the 1998 Super Bowl, has long been outspoken about medical marijuana for athletes.

In 2017, Washinton took part in a lawsuit against former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in an effort overturn the classification of cannabis as a Schedule I drug. Washington is also a board member of Athletes for Care, a group that advocates for athletes on health and safety issues, including the use of cannabis as medicine.

This November, Washington began hosting an online educational show about cannabis called “5th Quarter,” which focuses on marijuana use among athletes.

In a recent interview for Green Market Report, Washington said he believes psilocybin will be the next big 'moon shot' for athletes and society in general. 

He noted that psilocybin can be used for mental and physical health and wellbeing among athletes, former athletes, veterans and soldiers coming out of combat.

Washington pointed out that “we’ve medicated with this for thousands of years, so we want to get back to it,” adding that he believes psilocybin will be the next big thing.

All the big letter entities in our government understand psilocybin more than they do mushroom and cannabis, Washington added.

For more details take a look at the video below:

 

Photo: Courtesy of Jameshwoo7 – via Wikimedia Commons

