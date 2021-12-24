What Is A Cannagar? And How To Mold Your Own

This article was originally published on The Bluntness and appears here with permission.

There are so many different ways to consume cannabis, and each method speaks to the kind of consumer you might be. If you’re the type of cannoisseur to opt for a blunt, chances are you like your weed with a little kick, which is why a cannagar is the perfect product for you.

What Is A Cannagar?

Made from cannagar mold, cannabis oil, cannabis leaves, and about 4-12 grams of ground flower (depending on how hard you’re willing to go), cannagars are designed to knock you on your ass with sophistication.

True to its name, a cannagar smokes more like a cigar than a joint, because of how much easier and hotter it pulls. While a joint will only last you a few minutes, a cannagar can stay lit for a couple of hours, allowing consumers to enjoy a slow, patient burn and an especially relaxing high.

Because of this, consumers are encouraged to take smaller puffs. However, don’t let this fool you: a cannagar will likely pack a harder punch than any joint or blunt you’ve ever come across.

Much like a cigar, a cannagar comes in all shapes and sizes, but the main idea is to deliver the consumer with a long, powerful high that utilizes every part of the plant.

Derived from the “Thai Stick,” an ancient form of cannabis cigar native to Thailand that was popular in the U.S. throughout the 1970s, cannagars are crafted similarly to cannabis moon rocks and are considered an elite stoner product.

The biggest drawback with cannagars is their price. Depending on which brand you go for, quality pre-rolled cannagars can range anywhere from twenty dollars to well over a thousand. Because of this, many heavy consumers opt for molding their own cannagars at home.

How to Make A Cannagar From Home

Molding your own cannagar from home is a great way to get creative about the way you consume, in a cost-effective and easy-to-innovate fashion. All you need is a cannagar mold, oil, and a pretty sizable amount of flower.

Many consumers who prefer to smoke cannagars consider this method to be one of the most respectful ways to honor the plant. After all, what better way to treat yourself and steer into the power of cannabis than by rolling yourself an elite cigar made entirely out of it?

Rolling your own cannagar is somewhat time-consuming, especially between crafting it and actually being able to light up, but if you’ve gathered the right supplies and set aside enough time for you to truly indulge and enjoy, there are few consumption methods more worth it.

Here’s everything you’ll need to mold your very own cannagar at home:

Cannabis Leaves (Stems Removed)

The first thing you’ll need to roll your cannagar is some leaves from the plant. Most consumers prefer indica leaves because of their broader shape, but it’s ultimately up to you. However, if you don’t have access to cannabis leaves, hemp-based blunt papers can be quite an efficient substitute.

Cannabis Flower

This is one of the most important ingredients to your cannagar, and also the one that leaves the most room for innovation. But whether you stick to a uniform strain or go for an eclectic salad, make sure you opt for flower that’s more on the dank/sticky side.

The more resin present, the easier your flower will pack together, and the slower it’ll burn. Just make sure to remove the stems and seeds. The amount of flower required depends entirely on how monstrous you want your cannagar to be, but anywhere between 4-12 grams is a safe bet.

The key, as always, is to know your body and your limit. If it’s your first time molding a cannagar, maybe start with a smaller model to figure out how you respond to this method of consumption.

Side note: you can save your cannabis stems and do these six things with them or make potent weed stem tea.

Cannabis Concentrate

The final cannabis product you’ll need to complete the inside of your cannagar is cannabis oil – or whatever form of concentrate you’re most inclined to. The concentrate acts as the glue that holds your cannagar together, ensures a slower burn, and ultimately brings your high to the next level.

Cannagar Mold

Cannagar molds can be purchased online or at a dispensary, and they come in a few different shapes and sizes for you to choose from. Once you’ve determined how intense of an experience you want this to be, you’ll know which mold works best for you.

Grinder

Pretty self-explanatory.

Toothpicks

Since a cannagar is so large and difficult to handle, you’ll need to use some toothpicks (or some other similar material) as a skewer to help with the molding process.

Hemp Twine

Hemp twine is optional, but wrapping your cannagar with it helps secure your product, keep the leaves intact, and makes storage a lot easier, especially if you’re not planning on smoking the cannagar right away.

Once you’ve compiled all of these items, you’re ready to start crafting your cannagar:

Grind your flower into fine pieces. Place the toothpick/skewer into the center of your cannagar mold. Using your finger or some other packing tool (like a pen or bobby pin), pack your mold with the flower until it’s full and dense. Place the mold in a cool place for about two days, allowing the flower to conform to the mold’s shape for a smoother experience. After the two days are up, carefully use the toothpick/skewer to remove the cannabis from the mold. It should be a smooth cylinder at this stage. Apply your concentrate of choice to the outside of the cylinder. Wrap your leaves around the cannabis until it’s completely covered, making sure to remove the toothpick/skewer before sealing. Wrap your hemp twine around the leaves to keep everything in place. Store your finished product in an airtight container for 1-2 weeks. This allows the leaves to cure, resulting in an incredibly smooth smoke.

Ta-da! You’ve crafted your very own cannagar from home. Now, it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor.