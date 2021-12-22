The Pure Jamaican Group Acquires Timeless, First Company With GMP Medical Marijuana Certification In Jamaica

The Pure Jamaican Group of Companies confirmed Wednesday it has acquired Timeless Herbal Care, the first company in Jamaica to achieve GMP certification for medical cannabis extraction and production. Timeless is also the first company to legally export medical cannabis from Jamaica to Canada.

The acquisition includes all of Timeless' production and cultivation assets, a license to the Timeless brand in Jamaica and ownership of the Timeless brand in Brazil, Mexico and Switzerland.

"Timeless helped set a high standard for the cannabis industry in Jamaica, not just in its GMP certified, science-based extraction methods, but also in its respect and support for the Maroons and Rastafari farmers as a leader of the Alternative Development program,” Pure Jamaican co-founder and CEO Scott Cathcart stated. “We are pleased to expand our platform of pharmaceutical grade production, delivery and export of cannabinoids, psilocybin, and other plant-derived molecules from our base here in Jamaica through this acquisition."

Timeless' founder and CEO Courtney Betty said, "This alliance with Pure Jamaican gives Timeless access to scalable production of pharma grade cannabis products, including products targeting pain and anxiety. Pure Jamaican's manufacturing and distribution platform is a model for the industry, especially where there are global opportunities."

Photo: Courtesy of 2H Media on Unsplash