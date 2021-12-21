Sugarbud Launches Cannabis 2.0 Products And New High Potency Cultivar, GMO Cookies

Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (OTCQB:SBUDF) is launching its first line of Cannabis 2.0 products under its own sales licens. The company is also introducing its first 30%+ THC dried flower product – GMO Cookies.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company confirmed the expansion of the its Craft Cannabis Collection on Tuesday.

What's Next

Sugarbud expects 3.5g GMO Cookies Premium Craft Flower packs, Krypto Chronic #2 1.0g Flower Rosin and WC #11 0.5g Vape cartridges to be available for purchase on private cannabis retailers throughout Alberta and online, and nationally, for registered medical patients through via CannMart in late December.

“GMO Cookies is yet another fine example of our commitment to consumer satisfaction and the house-style and craftsmanship that has come to define Sugarbud Craft Cannabis – dense, sugary buds, exceptional terpene forward aromas and smooth flavors,” Sugarbud President and CEO, John Kondrosky, stated. “Entry into the Cannabis 2.0 segment is a major catalyst for growth moving forward and we expect to build upon the scope and reach of these initial launches in subsequent quarters.

New Products Highlights

Sugarbud GMO Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid strain created by crossing the popular GSC and classic Chemdawg. Total THC will range between 26-32% with a terpene profile of between 2-4%.

Sugarbud Krypto Chronic #2 Flower Rosin is a concentrate made through the solventless extraction of Sugarbud's exclusive indica dominant hybrid genetic – Krypto Chronic #2. Solventless extraction methods place a premium on maintaining the naturally occurring terpenes, flavors, aromas and cannabinoids throughout the entire process, ensuring that the full essence of the original dried flower is maintained. Total THC will range between 60-70% with a total terpene profile of between 5-8%.

Sugarbud WC #11 is made using CO2 extraction of Sugarbud's exclusive indica-dominant hybrid cultivar – Wedding Cake #11. Each 0.5g WC #11 vape cartridge is additive free and contains only 100% cannabis extract.

Sugarbud Craft Cannabis products are currently available to adult recreational consumers in the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and nationally to registered medical patients via CannMart.

Price Action

Sugarbud shares were trading 34.72% higher at $0.03 per share on Tuesday 9:30AM.

