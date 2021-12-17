11 Cool Cannabis Gift Ideas For This Holiday Season - Happy High Year Or Merry Chill Christmas

Original gifts for each season are not easy to find, right?

Here to help is a cozy cannabis gift guide, earmarked for both the heavy stoners in our lives who are always delighted to receive some high-quality flower and for the healthy lifestyle and wellness-focused among us who want to soothe and chill with some CBD-infused experiences.

This year we suggest a variety of weed-themed ideas – from light CBD tinctures and lotions for daily care to yummy edibles that will satisfy both the taste buds and inside the head as well. We've also got some cool smoking gear and good old cannabis flower that should satisfy everyone on your list.

Take a look and let us know what works best for you and your loved ones.

1. CBD for Life recently launched its first-ever Vanilla 1200mg broad-spectrum CBD oil tincture. Vanilla just perfectly complements the holiday spirit, doesn’t it? This new tincture contains CBD isolate combined with other (non-THC) cannabinoids and fractionated coconut oil for optimal absorption. Offering many health benefits, CBD oil tincture is a gift that says you really care!

Photo: Courtesy of CBD For Life

2. This holiday season, cannabis brand Tribe Tokes was thinking about those suffering from the winter blues. To help you deal with seasonal affective disorder (SAD), Tribe Tokes is suggesting some of its Delta 8-infused products that offer calming effects, improved sleep and an overall better sense of self. One such product is Tribe Tokes’ Delta 8 THC disposable pens for $80. This potent vape oil is full-spectrum, containing CBD, CBG and strain-specific terpenes for maximum therapeutic benefit. SAD no more with Tribe Tokes.

Photo: Courtesy of Tribe Tokes

3. Someone dear to you is suffering from holiday stress? Then this Spero CBD’s high-performance CBD tinctures may be an ideal Christmas gift for them. It contains no THC, featuring sustainably harvested hemp from farms here in the USA with zero impurities. Its clean extraction method preserves the broad spectrum of critical plant nutrients (vitamins, minerals, and terpenes) without adding harmful chemicals. These 500mg tinctures come in two varieties – Peppermint and Pure, providing fast-acting stress relief. One tincture has a price tag of $64.9, and shipping is free!

Photo: Courtesy of Spero CBD

4. Fly Beverage just rolled out three additional THC products in the California cannabis market just in time for holidays. Its flagship brand, Uncle Arnie’s is among the best-selling cannabis beverages in the state. One of its products might be the best choice for your friends who enjoy getting high without actually smoking weed. For them, you can choose from 100mg Iced Tea Lemonade beverage, 100mg Sweet Peach Iced Tea beverage, 100mg Pineapple Orange Blitz gummies, and 100mg Cherry Cola gummies with each pack containing five servings of 20mg gummies. These great products won’t hurt your wallets…they go for around $1 per 10mg.

Photo: Courtesy Of Fly Beverage

5. Not really sure which CBD product your sweetheart actually needs or wants? No problem. Enter Farmer & Chemist CBD Bundles. For this year's holiday, Farmer & Chemist CBD launched limited edition Holiday Bundles as the perfect way to express your love for someone by choosing a personalized set of special CBD wellness products. Some of the new Bundles include: 1) Carpe ZZZ ‘Em with soothing, anti-inflammatory and pain relief effects for $95.99; 2) Ski Lift that provides muscle recovery, restorative effect and pain relief for $79.99; and 3) Favorite Things that helps with anxiety and pain relief for $194.99.

Photo: Courtesy of Farmer & Chemist CBD

6. California cannabis edibles producer, Kiva Confections prepares something special each year for the holidays. This year, it is offering a Buy 2 Get 1 on their award-winning Kiva Bars or Terra Bites at select retail locations and delivery partners. Its holiday lineup includes Peppermint Bark Dark Chocolate with 5mg THC per serving and 100mg THC per pack for $20, and Holiday Punch Camino the limited edition Holiday Punch gummies for $18. Everyone knows, when it comes to gifts for your female friends, you can’t go wrong with delicious chocolate.

Photo: Courtesy of Tamas Pap on Unsplash

7. Luxury cannabis brand Saucey Farms & Extracts, founded by celeb jeweler-turned-cannabis entrepreneur, Alex Todd who is recognized for his work with stars like Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kevin Hart, is known to provide great gift choices for any occasion. Say Merry Christmas to your friends this year with a practical Tectonic9 Special Edition Auto Dispensing Grinder. This is a perfect stocking stuffer for those stoners on the go in your life as it is designed for portability and suitable for harsh outdoor environments. You can find the Tectonic9 at more than 100 retailers in California and via Caliva’s delivery service for $59.99. Another option from Saucey Farm & Extracts could be the Santa Margherita Flower that boasts a fruity taste of citrus and sour berries tinged by hints of seductive pineapple. Wine lovers seem to adore this cannabis hybrid.

Photo: Courtesy of Saucey Farms & Extracts

8. Cannabis brand Sunday Scaries is showcasing its new Holiday Scaries. Running throughout December, the limited edition Holiday Scaries feature red and green vegan spice gumdrops with the nostalgic candy flavor we all know and love. Using a proprietary blend of the broad-spectrum CBD, vitamin B12 and vitamin D3, each gummy contains 10mg of CBD to help you stay calm, focused and relaxed to better appreciate this year's holidays. What’s more, for every Holiday Scaries purchase made on the website, consumers will have the opportunity to add a friend or family member’s address and they too will be sent a free bottle of Holiday Scaries, as if it is coming from you! The price tag is $39 for a one-time purchase.

Photo: Courtesy of Sunday Scaries

9. How about a massive box of badass smoking supplies? Choose one cannabis item for a gift when you get a complete set. Daily High Club recently introduced its December box. Daily High Club’s Subscription Boxes offer everything needed to enjoy the plant every day of the year. December's themed curation includes an exclusive custom glass piece – a super sweet gold candy-striped beaker stuffed with smoking equipment such as a quartz banger, glass bowl and matching candy cane dab tool. There’s also a Smokus Focus Comet Jar to illuminate the night and a few bonus items such as Jay and Silent Bob's full-size clipper lighter. And of course, you'll get some signature Daily High Club stickers to put on your frig. Now, that’s a holiday gift that’s going to last for a while, right? You can get it for $29.99 with an El Primo Subscription or $49.99 for one box.

Photo: Courtesy of Daily High Club

10. Jay-Z-backed cannabis company TPCO Holding (OTCQX: GRAMF) also known as The Parent company offers several excellent cannabis gift choices this year. If you are looking for a pre-roll option then look no further than these Mirayo Preroll 5 Packs, part of the cannabis line from music legend Carlos Santana. Available in hybrid, Sativa and Indica strains, this is an ideal option whether you’re looking to relax after a hectic holiday party or enjoy some time with family before dinner. The five-pack of 0.5-gram pre-rolls differs in THC strength by strain and is priced at $26 + tax.

Another great holiday idea from The Parent Company and Caliva is something from the Well by Caliva line of products, which include lotions and tinctures in three categories – Well Balanced, Well Rested and Well Relieved. Available in varying CBD and THC ratios with 1 unit priced $29 + tax.

Photo: Courtesy of The Parent Company

11. Michigan's leading cannabis cultivator, processor and retailer, Fluresh, is also ready for the 2021/2022 holiday season. They've put together a gift package of 1/8 oz Flower and Live Resin Concentrates – a variety of high-quality live resin concentrates crafted from fresh cannabis flower that was flash-frozen at peak potency to seal in terpenes and maximize flavor and aroma. Suggested retail holiday promotional pricing is $50.

Photo: Courtesy of Fluresh

So there you have it. Gifts galore.

Happy Holidays from all of us at Benzinga!