California Luxury Brand Fumée Launches Cannabis Pre-Rolls, Grown With Mother Earth In Mind

California-based cannabis brand Fumée recently launched its high-quality pre-rolls that are filled entirely with cannabis flower. “This is in contrast to many companies which also incorporate trim (the bits of leaf and other trimmings that are discarded during the harvesting) into their pre-rolls,” Fumée noted in a press release.

"I've been a marijuana grower for over twenty-five years, since my teenage years," said Fumée founder Michael Baranchuck. "I've worked in all facets of this industry and consider myself to be a true connoisseur. I have a real love for cannabis and am putting this passion and knowledge into everything we do at Fumée. It's important for me to give our customers the same product and experience that I myself use and enjoy."

The company sources its cannabis exclusively from local Northern California growers who are committed to responsible methods of growing, harvesting and processing.

"I'm passionate about how we treat our planet. Being a long-time marijuana grower myself, I understand the impact that poor farming practices can have, not just in marijuana, but in all farming. I want to do everything we can at Fumée to support our marijuana community with the least amount of impact on our environment," Baranchuck stressed.

The Classic offerings come in a variety of popular strains with unique terpene profiles from sweeter to earthier smells and tastes. The strains vary according to availability but currently include Cake Crasher, Blue Dream, Grandpa Face, Team Cream and Sour Pink Lemonade. The Fuel offerings produce a more intense and cerebral high and feature a gas-like, skunky taste and smell. Current offerings include Animal Face, SinMint Cookies, Strawberry Banana Kush, and King's Stash OG.