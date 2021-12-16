Oregon Lawmakers Pass Bills To End Illegal Weed Grows In Southern Region And South Of The Border

Oregon lawmakers passed Bill 893 and Senate Bill 5561 with the explicit goal of putting an end to illicit cannabis cultivation, or so it seems. SB 5561 is a funding bill, which includes $20 million for the Illegal Marijuana Market Enforcement Grant Program and another $5 million to the state Water Resources Department for increased enforcement of water rights, reported kdrv.com.

Legislators on both sides of the aisle took credit for the two bills aimed at creating better infrastructure to fight the proliferation of illegal marijuana grows in Southern Oregon.

“This is about more than just access to essential resources, this is a human rights issue,” said Rep. Pam Marsh. “No one should be subjected to these inhumane working conditions. Workers deserve a healthy work environment and a living wage. To be clear, there is more work to do on behalf of workers, but this legislation is a good start.”

Marsh's democratic colleague chimed in.

“Illegal cannabis operations in Southern Oregon have been using our limited water supply, abusing local workers, threatening neighbors and negatively impacting businesses run by legal marijuana growers,” Senator Jeff Golden, said. “This is urgent funding we need right now to protect our agriculture industry, a pillar of Oregon’s economy and the Rogue Valley’s quality of life.”

Republican Senate Leader Tim Knopp agreed though he had a different concern, even further south.

“This package gives our county partners the resources they need to hire the law enforcement and water masters to oversee the huge task they have in front of them. No matter how much we spend, we will continue to spin our wheels in this fight against the cartels if the southern border remains wide open (…) and Oregon businesses will continue to pay the price until these illegal grow sites are completely eradicated from our state," Knopp said.

Photo Courtesy of Lelen Ruete