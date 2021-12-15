QQQ
Berlin Introduces Edible Hemp Tickets For Bus And Subway Riders To Alleviate Christmas Stress

byNina Zdinjak
December 15, 2021 10:41 am
Berlin Introduces Edible Hemp Tickets For Bus And Subway Riders To Alleviate Christmas Stress

Berlin's public transport company BVG, already popular for its playful marketing campaign, just launched a new one – edible “hemp tickets.”

That’s right, the transport operator introduced a ticket made from edible paper sprayed with hemp oil just in time for the holidays, joking that it's meant to reduce the stress of Christmas travelreported Reuters.

But, cannabis enthusiasts be aware – the edible “hemp ticket” doesn’t contain CBD or THCor any other such substance for that matter. The hemp oil on the tickets is made from the seed of the marijuana plant, claiming to offer a “relaxing effect.”

"Of course this is all to be taken with a twinkle in your eye," BVG spokesman Jannes Schwentu said, adding that the idea for the ticket was to encourage Berlin residents to take the bus or the subway during the busy and sometimes stressful Christmas period.

The tickets, available for one week, cost around $9.94 and are valid for 24 hours.

"We do make very clear that anyone who wants to use the ticket as an actual ticket, please only nibble on it or eat it after your journey as if it has a bite out of it, it is no longer valid," Schwentu highlighted.

The hemp ticket launch comes on the heels of Germany’s plan to legalize marijuana – a move that could bring $3.85 billion in annual tax revenue.

Photo: Courtesy of Gilly on Unsplash

