The Link Between Cannabis Consumption and Sleep — Cannabis Daily December 10, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Governor of Kentucky looking to legalize medical marijuana in the coming legislative session.

A study shows that adults who used weed 20 or more days during the last month, were more likely to sleep less than 6 hours a night.

In today's episode we covered the following public companies:

Flower One Hldgs (OTCQX:FLOOF) MedMen Enterprises (OTCQX:MMNFF) Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ: JUPW)



Hosted By: Elliot Lane

Follow Benzinga Cannabis On Social Media

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.