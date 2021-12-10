QQQ
The Link Between Cannabis Consumption and Sleep — Cannabis Daily December 10, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
December 10, 2021 11:43 am
The Link Between Cannabis Consumption and Sleep — Cannabis Daily December 10, 2021

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space

Governor of Kentucky looking to legalize medical marijuana in the coming legislative session.

A study shows that adults who used weed 20 or more days during the last month, were more likely to sleep less than 6 hours a night.

In today's episode we covered the following public companies:

    • Flower One Hldgs (OTCQX:FLOOF)
    • MedMen Enterprises (OTCQX:MMNFF)
    • Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ: JUPW)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

