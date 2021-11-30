QQQ
-6.93
406.62
-1.73%
BTC/USD
-902.38
56873.87
-1.56%
DIA
-5.71
356.90
-1.63%
SPY
-7.60
472.20
-1.64%
TLT
+ 2.36
146.96
+ 1.58%
GLD
-0.87
167.49
-0.52%

Panaxia Labs Israel Reports Q3 Record Revenues Of $7.15M, Up 34% YoY

byNina Zdinjak
November 30, 2021 10:28 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Panaxia Labs Israel Reports Q3 Record Revenues Of $7.15M, Up 34% YoY

Medical cannabis company Panaxia Labs Israel Ltd., a subsidiary of Panaxia Global (TASE: PNAX), reported its financial results on Monday for the third quarter revealing revenues of NIS22.5 million ($7.15 million), up by 34% from NIS16.8 million in the same period of last year.

The gross profit totaled NIS2.2 million (gross profit margins of 10%), compared with gross profit of NIS1.9 million (11 %) in the same quarter last year and a gross loss of NIS2.2 million in the previous quarter;

Focused on self-production and exports to Europe, Panaxia sold its distribution and logistics operations in Israel. This move is expected to improve Panaxia's operating profitability and expense structure, concurrently with the growth projected for the coming quarters due to the initiatives taken by the company.

"We are closing a strong third quarter in which we resumed our double-digit revenue growth,” Dadi Segal, CEO of Panaxia Israel stated. “Our strategy, which focuses on manufacturing, exporting and selling our products, is proving its worth, yielding fruit already in this quarter. During and after the third quarter, we received the export permit we had been waiting for. The permit allows us to export medical cannabis extracts for vaporization, a novel, first-of-its-kind product approved for marketing in Germany and across Europe. A first commercial shipment already sent to Germany.”

Segal added that this product is very valuable to patients who avoid smoking medical cannabis. “We expect the product to capture a substantial market share in Europe, similar to mature markets in North America. In addition to regular export to Germany and Cyprus, we are making progress in the regulatory registration of our products in Greece, Poland, and Denmark. At the same time, we plan to expand to other markets where medical cannabis is regulated, where we will leverage our regulatory and commercial advantages."

Photo: Courtesy of Kimzy Nanney on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Markets

Related Articles

Red White & Bloom Shares Plummet On Q3 93% YoY Revenue Growth

Red White & Bloom Shares Plummet On Q3 93% YoY Revenue Growth

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) posted its third-quarter financial results Tuesday with 93% year-over-year revenue growth to CA$11.8 million ($9.22 million). read more
Leafly Reports Nine-Month Revenue Of $31M, Up By 14% YoY

Leafly Reports Nine-Month Revenue Of $31M, Up By 14% YoY

The cannabis information platform Leafly Holdings Inc. released its financial results Monday for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, disclosing revenue of $31.0 million, representing a 14% increase compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020 read more
Flower One Posts EBITDA Loss In Q3 As It Takes 'Necessary Steps' To Achieve Positive Cash Flow

Flower One Posts EBITDA Loss In Q3 As It Takes 'Necessary Steps' To Achieve Positive Cash Flow

Cannabis producer Flower One Holdings Inc. (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11) announced its financial and operating results Tuesday for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. read more
Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Reports Third Consecutive Quarter of Positive Operating Income

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. Reports Third Consecutive Quarter of Positive Operating Income

Ayurcann Holdings Corp. (CSE: AYUR) (FSE: 3ZQ0) a Toronto-based cannabis extraction company specializing in processing and manufacturing cannabis products, reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, in a press release on Monday, Nov. 29. Highlights For The First Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 read more