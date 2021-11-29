United Arab Emirate: Drug Reform And Treatment Programs In Bid To Keep Investors & Tourists Happy

In an effort to recognize that not all drug use or possession ought to be punishable by harsh prison sentences, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is creating amendments to longstanding laws that will stress treatment over jail time for first-time convicts of personal use and possession.

Situated between the Muslim countries of Saudi Arabia, Oman and Qatar, a region notorious for stiff drug possession penalties, the UAE is softening its stance on drugs, giving the opportunity for first-time offenders of personal narcotics use and possession to seek rehabilitation treatments.

The pioneering move by the UAE, which is an elective monarchy formed 50 years ago from a federation of seven emirates consisting of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain, signals a readiness by the country to develop justice and public health.

The UAE is also looking to promote its image as a cosmopolitan locale for tourists and investors alike, as it plots out the next 50 years of its journey as an international destination for the world.

Dubai, a thriving tourist hub with a population of over 3 million, is well known for luxury shopping and a lively clubbing scene. The city has increasingly become a holiday destination for Westerners, many of whom enjoy partying. Still, Dubai is incredibly strict about intoxication (allowing alcohol use only in sanctioned areas like hotel restaurants and nightclubs) and has laws against public drunkenness, as well as a zero-tolerance for drinking and driving. Over the years, violation of these laws has landed more than a few expats and vacationers in hot water.

Reported in The National News, Ahmed Ibrahim Saif, senior judge at the Dubai Civil Court and former chief justice of Dubai's Criminal Courts, said changes to the UAE legal system were in line with the country's tolerant principles.

“In this recent change, reform is further prioritized, offenders are given second chances and are spared the loss of successful futures and decent living they have in the country,” Saif said.

The reforms come at a time when drug use around the world is being reevaluated and previously forbidden drugs, such as ketamine and cannabis are being legally utilized in greater numbers across the world.

The Khaleej Times reports that the new UAE law calls for the establishment of specialized treatment and rehabilitation centers, as well as a committee to oversee the rehab units. The new approach by the country indicates a sea change in view, from drug consumption as a crime to considering it to be a health matter.

The new law amendments go into effect in the UAE in January 2022.