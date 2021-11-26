Reno Sparks Indian Colony Opens Two Cannabis Dispensaries, First In Reno Offering Drive-Thru

The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony (RSIC) formed a federally recognized government in 1936 under the Indian Reorganization Act. Located in Reno, Nev., the RSIC consists of 1,206 members from three Great Basin Tribes – the Paiute, Shoshone and Washoe Tribes.

The RSIC recently announced the opening of two tribal cannabis dispensaries with drive-thrus in South Reno and Verdi, NV. Three Nations Cannabis, a full-service dispensary with a drive-thru option owned by RSIC, is expected to open both locations in January 2022.

Both locations are on tribal land, near the long-established Tribal Smoke Shop businesses. The dispensaries will have the largest selection of products as well as best quality and pricing, including flower, vapes, edibles, pre-rolls, extract, tincture and more, reported the RSIC in a press release.

The South Reno dispensary is an approximately 12,200 square-foot facility, making this Three Nations Cannabis location the largest dispensary in Reno, while The Verdi dispensary is 2,700 square feet.

Drive-Thru Service

Three Nations Cannabis dispensaries are also the 1st dispensaries in the Reno area to include a drive-thru service. “With the COVID-19 pandemic still affecting all our lives, the drive-thru service demonstrates an emphasis on safety and provides a positive customer experience. This is how RSIC managed to keep the Tribal Smoke Shops open during the height of COVID-19,” stated the organization.

Both facilities have been through a complete renovation and remodel to accommodate the tribal, state and county requirements for marijuana establishments.

RSIC will follow cannabis regulations in compliance with the Cannabis Agreement between the State of Nevada and the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony signed on January 29, 2020. NRS 223.250 allows the governor to enter into an agreement with any federally recognized Indian tribe located within the geographical boundaries of Nevada regarding Cannabis.

“Three Nations Cannabis enhances RSIC’s economic diversification strategy that will create well-paying jobs for both tribal members and the general public,” chairman Arlan Melendez stated. “It will also help RSIC to invest resources into better elder care, education, health services, housing & infrastructure, language & culture, youth services; the opportunities are infinite,” Melendez added.

The South Reno dispensary is located off I-580 (Exit 61) at 11570 South Virginia Street; and the Verdi dispensary is located off I-80 (Exit 2) at 420 Highway 40 West, Nevada.

Photo By Add Weed On Unsplash