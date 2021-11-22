QQQ
The Parent Co. Prepares For Green Wednesday, Launches Line Of Fun Uncle Cruisers & Sweepstakes

byNina Zdinjak
November 22, 2021 12:59 pm
On Monday, TPCO Holding Corp. (NEO: GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF) announced the extension of its popular value vape cartridge line, Fun Uncle Cruisers in celebration of Green Wednesday. A vertically-integrated California cannabis company is introducing four new flavors, Blue Dream, Pineapple Express, Sunset Sherbet & Grandaddy Purple and is celebrating them with a sweepstakes.

The product line expansion nearly doubles the options available for fans of this popular product line. Consumers will have the opportunity to select from a broad range of effects, whether kick-starting their day or winding it down.

The flavors include:

  • Blue Dream- a Sativa cartridge, which tastes like sweet mixed berries, blue raspberry and pine;
  • Pineapple Express- a bright and tropical Hybrid option with notes of juicy pineapple;
  • Sunset Sherbet – a chill sunset Indica companion, which tastes of sweet cherry and citrus sorbet;
  • Grandaddy Purple, a sweet, dessert-like Indica with juicy grape and berry flavor.

Cruisers feature a full gram of quality oil for just $25, packaged in reliable Universal 510 cartridges and available in a variety of popular strains.

Sweepstakes Details  – Win A $4,000 Weekend Van Life Getaway

To celebrate the expansion of Fun Uncle Cruisers and the upcoming Green Wednesday holiday, The Parent Company is offering the chance for consumers to participate in an exciting sweepstakes.

The Grand Prize winner will receive a weekend van life getaway valued at $4,000, including the use of a rental camper, RV or converted van for an adventure-filled weekend. Five additional runners-up will each receive a $100 gift card to outdoor recreation store REI so they can plan an adventure of their own.

The Sweepstakes are open for entries now and will run through November 30, 2021. No purchase is necessary to enter.

Also, beginning on Green Wednesday, November 24, and ending on Cyber Monday, November 29, consumers can purchase any Cruisers vape for only $20 at a Caliva store through Caliva.com or via the Caliva app.

"The Parent Company continues to grow our roster of approachable, affordable and convenient cannabis products as well as our presence in the value vape category, with this expansion of fan-favorite, Fun Uncle Cruisers vape cartridges," Dennis O'Malley, COO of The Parent Company stated. "We are thrilled to celebrate Green Wednesday with our consumers, embracing their adventurous spirit with the van life sweepstakes, and making our new value vape offering even more accessible with new flavors and an even more approachable $20 promo. As an industry leader, it is our pleasure to continue innovating, bringing consumers the quality, trusted cannabis products they crave in new form factors at a range of price points."

Price Action

The Parent Company’s shares traded 2.99% lower at $2.14 per share at the time of writing Monday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/TPCO Holding Corp.

