Lithuania: Parliament Decriminalizes Possession Of Cannabis And Other Substances Like Cocaine And Heroin

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.

In Lithuania, the Parliament passed amendments decriminalizing the possession of cannabis and other substances.

Thus, possession of small amounts of marijuana without the intention to distribute is no longer criminalized under the Criminal Code, rather, under the Code of Administrative Offences.

What is a "small quantity" according to the new legislation?

As reported by La Marihuana, what is "small" varies according to the substance involved. While the maximum allowed for cannabis is 5 grams, that of cocaine and heroin is 0.2 grams.

Meanwhile, the production, processing, acquisition, possession, transport or shipment of small quantities of psychoactive drugs became punishable by fines (that vary between EUR 50 and EUR 350), and no longer by imprisonment.

Medical cannabis is legal in Lithuania

The Lithuanian Parliament legalized medical cannabis in 2017, but the initiative came into force in 2019.

The bill was enacted by President Dalia Grybauskaite and initiated by Mykolas Majauska, a conservative representative.

"This is a historic decision that will allow patients to receive the best treatment possible (…) Of course, this does not mean that cannabis will be available in pharmacies to smoke before the disco," Majauska said.

Photo Edited By El Planteo