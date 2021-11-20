QQQ
+ 2.24
399.51
+ 0.56%
BTC/USD
-270.26
57781.98
-0.47%
DIA
-3.44
362.79
-0.96%
SPY
-0.87
470.60
-0.19%
TLT
+ 1.55
145.26
+ 1.06%
GLD
-1.30
175.24
-0.75%

Lithuania: Parliament Decriminalizes Possession Of Cannabis And Other Substances Like Cocaine And Heroin

byEl Planteo
November 20, 2021 10:27 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Lithuania: Parliament Decriminalizes Possession Of Cannabis And Other Substances Like Cocaine And Heroin

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo.
In Lithuania, the Parliament passed amendments decriminalizing the possession of cannabis and other substances.

Thus, possession of small amounts of marijuana without the intention to distribute is no longer criminalized under the Criminal Code, rather, under the Code of Administrative Offences.

What is a "small quantity" according to the new legislation?

As reported by La Marihuana, what is "small" varies according to the substance involved. While the maximum allowed for cannabis is 5 grams, that of cocaine and heroin is 0.2 grams.

Meanwhile, the production, processing, acquisition, possession, transport or shipment of small quantities of psychoactive drugs became punishable by fines (that vary between EUR 50 and EUR 350), and no longer by imprisonment.

Medical cannabis is legal in Lithuania

The Lithuanian Parliament legalized medical cannabis in 2017, but the initiative came into force in 2019.

The bill was enacted by President Dalia Grybauskaite and initiated by Mykolas Majauska, a conservative representative.

"This is a historic decision that will allow patients to receive the best treatment possible (…) Of course, this does not mean that cannabis will be available in pharmacies to smoke before the disco," Majauska said.

Photo Edited By El Planteo

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Markets

Related Articles

What Is The Cannabis Community Thankful For This Thanksgiving?

What Is The Cannabis Community Thankful For This Thanksgiving?

Cannabis operators tell Benzinga that there is much to be thankful for as the United States heads into Thanksgiving this year. read more
Colombia: House Of Representatives Rejected Cannabis For Adult Use

Colombia: House Of Representatives Rejected Cannabis For Adult Use

By Franca Quarenti via El Planteo. read more
Connecticut Officials Warn Of Fentanyl-Laced Marijuana

Connecticut Officials Warn Of Fentanyl-Laced Marijuana

Less than five months after recreational use of marijuana was legalized in Connecticut, the state Department of Public Health reported its concern about a series of overdose incidents among people who say they have only smoked cannabis, reported l read more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren Calls On Pres. Biden To Free Pot Prisoners, Cancel Student Debt: Is He Listening?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Calls On Pres. Biden To Free Pot Prisoners, Cancel Student Debt: Is He Listening?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) called on President Joe Biden once again to legalize cannabis and expunge the records of nonviolent marijuana offenders, and to cancel student loan debt. read more