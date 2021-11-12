QQQ
+ 4.11
386.48
+ 1.05%
BTC/USD
-691.33
64082.93
-1.07%
DIA
+ 1.82
357.64
+ 0.51%
SPY
+ 3.48
460.29
+ 0.75%
TLT
-0.65
148.63
-0.44%
GLD
+ 0.32
173.80
+ 0.18%

Steven Van Zandt To Discuss Cannabis Industry In Holyoke, MA Next Week

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
November 12, 2021 5:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Steven Van Zandt To Discuss Cannabis Industry In Holyoke, MA Next Week

Acclaimed actor and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steven Van Zandt will be in Holyoke, Massachusetts next week to discuss his life, career and to focus on wellness and social change through the cannabis industry reported local media.

“The United States may be the only country in the world that considers health care, both physical and mental, as an afterthought,” said Van Zandt who launched his own line of cannabis products, Little Steven’s Underground Apothecary, in October. 

“Little Steven’s Underground Apothecary was created to help combat that issue by focusing on natural, holistic remedies. Some will help relax you, some will help energize you, all will help you take charge of your own wellness,” Van Zandt said in a statement.

Van Zandt is scheduled to visit Canna Provisions Holyoke for a private VIP fan experience on Thursday, November 18th. The presentation will focus on his new line of cannabis, and partnership with Canna Provisions and his New York Times best-selling memoir “Unrequited Infatuations.” 

Photo by Dena Flows 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Small Business Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis-Focused REIT NewLake Capital: Q3 Revenue Spikes 135% YoY On Heels Of $102M IPO

Cannabis-Focused REIT NewLake Capital: Q3 Revenue Spikes 135% YoY On Heels Of $102M IPO

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OCTQX: NLCP), a provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, announced its financial results Friday for the third quarter ended Sept. 30. read more
Acreage Holdings: Significant Arbitrage Opportunity If US Legalizes Says Analyst

Acreage Holdings: Significant Arbitrage Opportunity If US Legalizes Says Analyst

Vertically integrated cannabis company Acreage Holdings, Inc.(OTC: ACRDF) reported its unaudited financial results Wednesday for the third quarte read more
CBD For Life: Created To Treat Scoliosis Pain, Now Helping Millions Across The Country

CBD For Life: Created To Treat Scoliosis Pain, Now Helping Millions Across The Country

CBD for Life, a subsidiary of iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. read more
London-Based CBD Provider CBDOILGB Offers Customers Centric Swap Crypto Payment Options

London-Based CBD Provider CBDOILGB Offers Customers Centric Swap Crypto Payment Options

CBDOILGB Ltd, a London-based provider of hemp CBD oil isolate, is now offering its eCommerce customers the opportunity to buy their products via Centric Swap (CNS), which recently listed on Fi read more