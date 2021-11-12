Steven Van Zandt To Discuss Cannabis Industry In Holyoke, MA Next Week

Acclaimed actor and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steven Van Zandt will be in Holyoke, Massachusetts next week to discuss his life, career and to focus on wellness and social change through the cannabis industry reported local media.

“The United States may be the only country in the world that considers health care, both physical and mental, as an afterthought,” said Van Zandt who launched his own line of cannabis products, Little Steven’s Underground Apothecary, in October.

“Little Steven’s Underground Apothecary was created to help combat that issue by focusing on natural, holistic remedies. Some will help relax you, some will help energize you, all will help you take charge of your own wellness,” Van Zandt said in a statement.

Van Zandt is scheduled to visit Canna Provisions Holyoke for a private VIP fan experience on Thursday, November 18th. The presentation will focus on his new line of cannabis, and partnership with Canna Provisions and his New York Times best-selling memoir “Unrequited Infatuations.”

