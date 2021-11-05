Marijuana Milestone: Michigan's Gage Growth Begins Trading On The US OTCQX

Michigan-based cannabis company Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE) (OTCQX:GAEGF) confirmed Friday that it has upgraded from the Pink market and qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol "GAEGF.”

"We are excited to be upgraded to OTCQX, which allows us to increase visibility and improve liquidity" Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage stated. "We look forward to continuing to add shareholder value and executing on our exciting growth plans in Michigan and beyond."

The OTCQX Best Market provides investors with a premium US public market to research and trade GAEGF. It is also the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which over 11,000 US and global securities trade. Upgrading to the OTCQX is an important milestone for Gage, as it provides transparent trading, visibility and accessibility for its US investors.

Earlier this week, Gage Growth reminded its shareholders to vote to approve the proposed transaction with TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF).

Price Action

Gage Growth’s shares were trading 5.28% higher at $1.51 per share at the time of writing Friday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash