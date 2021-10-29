QQQ
+ 0.00
384.22
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 372.43
60948.32
+ 0.61%
DIA
+ 0.00
357.30
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.07
458.26
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
147.24
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
168.06
+ 0.01%

AFC Gamma Raises $100M Via Senior Note Offering To Support Cannabis Businesses

byNina Zdinjak
October 29, 2021 8:23 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
AFC Gamma Raises $100M Via Senior Note Offering To Support Cannabis Businesses

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) confirmed Thursday it has priced an offering of $100 million aggregate principal amount of 5.750% senior notes due 2027 to qualified institutional buyers. The Cannabis-focused commercial real estate finance company previously announced the offering at the beginning of October.

The notes mature on May 1, 2027, and the interest on them is payable semi-annually with the first payment on May 1, 2022. The offering is expected to close on November 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

AFC Gamma plans to use the collected net proceeds from the offering to support loans connected to unfunded commitments to current borrowers, to take part in commercial loans to cannabis businesses that are consistent with its investment strategy and for standard corporate practices.

The notes will be AFC Gamma’s general unsecured and unsubordinated obligations, will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by each of AFC Gamma's existing and future subsidiaries other than certain immaterial subsidiaries and will rank equally in right of payment with all of AFC Gamma’s existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness and senior in right of payment to any of AFC Gamma’s subordinated indebtedness. The notes will not be guaranteed by AFC Gamma's subsidiary on the issue date of the notes.

Price Action

AFC Gamma’s shares closed Thursday market session 1.77% higher at $23.

Photo: Courtesy of Visual Stories || Micheile on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Offerings Small Cap Markets Real Estate

Related Articles

Cannabis REIT AFC Gamma To Debut On Nasdaq, Prices $118M IPO

Cannabis REIT AFC Gamma To Debut On Nasdaq, Prices $118M IPO

Cannabis-focused commercial real estate finance company AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) is poised to go public. read more
EXCLUSIVE: AFC CEO Leonard Tannenbaum Sees Cannabis Industry Consolidating, With No Fed Legalization On Horizon

EXCLUSIVE: AFC CEO Leonard Tannenbaum Sees Cannabis Industry Consolidating, With No Fed Legalization On Horizon

With the U.S. read more
Verano Upsizes Its Existing Credit Facility To $250M At 8.50% With Additional $100M Option

Verano Upsizes Its Existing Credit Facility To $250M At 8.50% With Additional $100M Option

Cannabis company Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) announced Wednesday that it has entered into an amendment to its existing credit agreement for additional funding of $120 million with an 18-month maturity, bringing the total outstanding senior secured term loans under the c read more
AFC Gamma Announces $100M Raise Via Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027

AFC Gamma Announces $100M Raise Via Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027

Cannabis-focused commercial real estate finance company AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) is raising $100 million through a private offering of senior unsecured notes due in 2027 to qualified institutional buyers. read more