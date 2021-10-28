Emerald Health's Partner, Flower Pod, Launches Unique Dose-Controlled Cannabis Vaporizer

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CSE:EMH) (OTCQX:EMHTF) announced that its partner, FlowerPod LLC has launched a “first-of-its-kind” cannabis vaporizer puck, dubbed HUUE™ and that it has teamed up with cannabis vaporizer company Grenco Science, to provide a go-to-market strategy.

The cannabis producer, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, had reported in May that FlowerPod had exclusively licensed the use of Emerald intellectual property relating to the cannabis puck concept for all US states, with an option to expand globally upon reaching specific milestones.

FlowerPod plans to launch HUUE™ in Massachusetts in December 2021 with select retailers and will quickly expand into additional states in 2022.

The idea behind the HUUETM plant-based vaporizer pucks is to provide

environmentally-friendly flower consumption in a format that is 1) portable, 2) user-friendly and 3) provides a consistent dosage with every experience.

"We believe this innovation in the dry herb vaping space is extremely overdue and that it will do for cannabis what pods did for the coffee industry, introducing incredible benefits of cannabis in an easy-to-use, clean convenient format," said David Salinas, head of FlowerPod communications and lead Investor. "The mission with HUUE™ is to introduce an entirely new set of everyday cannabis consumers to the market by simplifying the cannabis vaporization experience. Our partnership with long-standing industry titan Grenco Science will be game-changing for accomplishing that."

HUUE™ was developed to provide a more convenient, dose-controlled and discreet delivery system, coming in five puck varieties – productivity, socialization, anxiety, pain and sleep, with 3 SKUS available at launch – (Un)Wine, GSD, and ROFL. FlowerPod designed its compact flower pucks for use with Grenco Science's G Pen Dash dry herb personal vaporizer.

As part of the license agreement, Emerald provided FlowerPod with a repayable loan of $350,000. Emerald received 19% equity ownership of FlowerPod and will receive IP license payments.

Price Action

Emerald Therapeutics’ shares were trading 0.99% higher at $0.08 per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Emerald Therapeutics