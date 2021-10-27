fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.87
378.25
+ 0.23%
BTC/USD
-1460.98
58867.83
-2.42%
DIA
-2.45
359.95
-0.69%
SPY
-1.97
457.93
-0.43%
TLT
+ 2.64
142.46
+ 1.82%
GLD
+ 0.44
167.24
+ 0.26%

Acapulco Gold For Silver Anniversary: California's Heavy Hitters Launch 'HVY Grand,' First Liquid Trichome Cannabis Tincture

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
October 27, 2021 5:16 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Acapulco Gold For Silver Anniversary: California's Heavy Hitters Launch 'HVY Grand,' First Liquid Trichome Cannabis Tincture

Heavy Hitters, California's premier cannabis brand, announced a bold innovation to celebrate their 25th anniversary: HVY Grand, the first large-format distilled cannabis tincture.

The tincture is distilled from the iconic cannabis strain Acapulco Gold. HVY Grand features a nano-emulsion blended with Liquid Trichomes™ to deliver 1,000mg THC in a never-before-seen format. The result is pure, potent, distilled liquid cannabis with Acapulco Gold's signature bright flavors and uplifting high.

"We have been listening to our family: customers, friends, and retail partners who asked Heavy Hitters for the impossible. Working with industry pioneers and experts, we are finally able to cross this cannabis milestone," said Matt Martinez, president of innovation at Heavy Hitters, in a Wednesday press release.

"By crafting a cannabis alternative to uninviting cannabis tinctures, we are creating a new category that challenges the norms," Martinez said. "HVY is a breakthrough for patients and the entire California cannabis community. We dedicate this to all the pioneers who made today possible for Heavy Hitters." 

HVY Grand will be sold exclusively in a limited-edition 25th-anniversary collectible box that features magnified cannabis trichome imagery by @EricNugshots. A limited allocation of 500 units will be available in select California dispensaries starting October 28, 2021. Packing 1,000mg THC into each 1,000ml/1 liter bottle, HVY Grand can be found at cannabis retail locations for $200. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Small Business Markets Press Releases

Related Articles

Halloween For Adults: California' Largest Cannabis Retailer, STIIIZY, Is Ready For Trick-Or-Treating

Halloween For Adults: California' Largest Cannabis Retailer, STIIIZY, Is Ready For Trick-Or-Treating

Halloween seems to have emerged as one of the biggest cannabis holidays of the year, and it’s easy to see why, says California's largest cannabis retailer STIIIZY: Sugar plus hilarious costumes (and of course the sensory enhancing properties of the plant) can produce a very special Halloween.  read more
Humboldt Farms' Cannabis Coming To A Dispensary Near You: Unrivaled Brands Will Exclusively Distribute California's Renowned Grower

Humboldt Farms' Cannabis Coming To A Dispensary Near You: Unrivaled Brands Will Exclusively Distribute California's Renowned Grower

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV), a multi-state cannabis operator, announced on Monday that it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Humboldt Farms, California's leading source for organic sun-grown cannabis. read more