Acapulco Gold For Silver Anniversary: California's Heavy Hitters Launch 'HVY Grand,' First Liquid Trichome Cannabis Tincture

Heavy Hitters, California's premier cannabis brand, announced a bold innovation to celebrate their 25th anniversary: HVY Grand, the first large-format distilled cannabis tincture.

The tincture is distilled from the iconic cannabis strain Acapulco Gold. HVY Grand features a nano-emulsion blended with Liquid Trichomes™ to deliver 1,000mg THC in a never-before-seen format. The result is pure, potent, distilled liquid cannabis with Acapulco Gold's signature bright flavors and uplifting high.

"We have been listening to our family: customers, friends, and retail partners who asked Heavy Hitters for the impossible. Working with industry pioneers and experts, we are finally able to cross this cannabis milestone," said Matt Martinez, president of innovation at Heavy Hitters, in a Wednesday press release.

"By crafting a cannabis alternative to uninviting cannabis tinctures, we are creating a new category that challenges the norms," Martinez said. "HVY is a breakthrough for patients and the entire California cannabis community. We dedicate this to all the pioneers who made today possible for Heavy Hitters."

HVY Grand will be sold exclusively in a limited-edition 25th-anniversary collectible box that features magnified cannabis trichome imagery by @EricNugshots. A limited allocation of 500 units will be available in select California dispensaries starting October 28, 2021. Packing 1,000mg THC into each 1,000ml/1 liter bottle, HVY Grand can be found at cannabis retail locations for $200.