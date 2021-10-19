NBA Hall of Famer Ben Wallace Teams Up With Michigan Cannabis Brand Rair, Will Develop Brand & Strain

Detroit Pistons' legend and NBA Hall of Famer Ben Wallace has teamed up with Michigan cannabis brand Rair. Wallace and the Jackson-based Rair signed an exclusive licensing agreement, under which Wallace will develop his own brand of cannabis products, including his own strain.

Products expected in the early 2022 launch include cannabis flower, pre-rolls and vape cartridges, with future products to be announced.

"As a former pro athlete, I've got aches and pains and different stresses than before. Cannabis has helped with all that, safely," Wallace said. "After working with the Rair team for the last couple of months, I know this will be a great partnership. They're serious about growing quality products and ending the stigma around cannabis use, and we're going to bring you a brand that shows the grit and toughness my teams and I always brought to the court in Detroit."

Rair's Ben Wallace brand will be released in the coming weeks, along with the logo and packaging design, both of which are being developed by Rair's advertising agency, Atomic Honey in Detroit.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with NBA legend Ben Wallace and excited to build a brand with him," Kevin McFadden, CEO of Rair stated. “Ben’s work ethic, drive and dedication to excellence aligns with Rair’s promise to provide best in class cannabis products to the patients and recreational customers of Michigan.”

Cannabis company Rair was launched in Jackson, MI in 2019. The company features cutting-edge aeroponic technology and agricultural automation to bridge the gap between commercial and small-batch cannabis flower. The company's process reduces the chance of contamination and allows for real-time recipe adjustments. Rair offers a large variety of cannabis products including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, vape cartridges and concentrates, online and at four locations across Michigan.

