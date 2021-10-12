fbpx

QQQ
-1.19
359.58
-0.33%
BTC/USD
-1033.34
56438.01
-1.8%
DIA
+ 0.16
344.82
+ 0.05%
SPY
-0.31
435.00
-0.07%
TLT
+ 1.22
140.30
+ 0.86%
GLD
+ 0.92
163.00
+ 0.56%

Cannabis Brand House TREC To Acquire Weed Producer Agripharm For Undisclosed Price

byNina Zdinjak
October 12, 2021 10:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Brand House TREC To Acquire Weed Producer Agripharm For Undisclosed Price

Cannabis brand house TREC Brands revealed Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to buy Agripharm Corp., a licensed producer of consumer cannabis products. Agripharm has a provincial supply agreement by which it covers 75% of the Canadian market. The purchase price was not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close as early as January, pending required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Diversifying Product Portfolio 

Via this purchase, TREC will diversify and increase its portfolio of products to more than its current 50 SKUS, including popular U.S. brands. The union of TREC and Agripham is expected to accelerate TREC's position in a maturing industry poised for growth, further fueling the company's momentum following two years of success with brands like Thumbs Up, Blissed and WINK.

Through this acquisition, TREC will also secure exclusive Canadian rights to the award-winning U.S. consumer brands Bakked and O.pen.

"With proven success in supporting the release of innovative cannabis products to the delight of customers, we're ready for our next phase of growth," said Trang Trinh, CEO of TREC Brands. 

"We are continuously looking for ways to enhance our platform and combining forces with Agripharm, whom we partnered with for the release of our inaugural SKU WINK No.01, is the right strategic next step in delivering even more happiness and value to our customers. Together, we're a team of the world's leading cannabis brand builders and industry-leading cultivators, processors, and curators," Trinh added.

Peter Miller, founder and CEO of Agripharm Corp highlighted the projected growth of the Canadian cannabis market, which is estimated to reach $6.4 billion by 2024.

"In this market, it is vital that cannabis companies stand out with a strong product strategy that is aligned with consumer taste and demand. Based on the combined track record and our shared vision for the future, we are very optimistic about what the expanded TREC team will accomplish," Miller noted. 

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A News Markets

Related Articles

Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Sundial Growers Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) is trading higher Friday after the company announced it will acquire Alcanna. Sundial will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alcanna by way of a statutory plan of arrangement for approximately $346 million. read more
Sundial Growers' Stock Spikes On Announcing Acquisition Of Liquor Retailer Alcanna

Sundial Growers' Stock Spikes On Announcing Acquisition Of Liquor Retailer Alcanna

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is purchasing Canadian liquor retailer Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) for roughly $346 million. read more
Tilray CEO: Expand The Company's Medical Cannabis Business, 'Opportunities Are Tremendous'

Tilray CEO: Expand The Company's Medical Cannabis Business, 'Opportunities Are Tremendous'

Irwin Simon, CEO of Canada-based cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), said Thursday on CNBC that the company intends to drive growth by building its medica read more