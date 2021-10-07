fbpx

BevCanna Inks White-Label Deal to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands

byNina Zdinjak
October 7, 2021 10:35 am
BevCanna Inks White-Label Deal to Produce Cannabis-Infused Beverages for Xebra Brands

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV) (OTCQB:BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) announced Thursday it has signed a white-label agreement with Xebra Brands Ltd., another cannabis beverage company. Xebra is a private company pending a public listing.

Under the agreement, BevCanna will leverage its extensive experience in production at scale to distribute Xebra Brands’ Vicious Citrus THC Lemonade into the Canadian market. Initially, it will launch in Ontario and Alberta in Spring,  with plans to reach other provinces subsequently.

 “We’re thrilled to partner with BevCanna. Our extensive evaluation of potential co-packing partners in the Canadian space made it very evident that BevCanna is the best positioned and most qualified to consistently execute on Xebra’s beverage strategy,” Rodrigo Gallardo, president of Xebra Brands stated. “BevCanna also has the ability to scale with us as we introduce more of our innovative brands to Canadian consumers.”

The agreement will leverage BevCanna’s unique white-label partnership model that allows both cannabis-license holders and non-licensed CPG groups to enter and launch their brands into the Canadian market.

“We continue to expand our roster of new white-label customers and innovative CPG brands,” Melise Panetta, president of BevCanna said in a statement. “As we continue to ramp up revenue in this division, it’s companies like Xebra Brands, with innovative products and a vision of building long-term value, that are proving an excellent fit for our services.”

More recent news from BevCanna:

BevCanna's Stock Plunges After Announcing $21M All-Stock Acquisition Of Embark Health

BevCanna Closes Naturo Deal To Form Global Health And Wellness Company

BevCanna Partners With Nextleaf To Produce THC And CBD Infused Beverages

Price Action

BevCanna’s shares closed Wednesday market session 3.06% lower at 22 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of BevCanna Via Business Wire

