Let The People Grow Their Own Weed! Study Finds Lung Injuries Tied To Contaminated Vapes Less Common Where Homegrown Marijuana Is Allowed

The 2019 outbreak of e-cigarette and vaping-associated lung injuries (EVALI) sickened over 2800 patients, causing 68 deaths according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vitamin E acetate (an additive most commonly found in informally sourced vaporizable marijuana concentrates) was identified as the outbreak’s primary cause.
A recent study published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Dependence found that states that allow home cultivation had a 60 percent lower EVALI (e-cigarette and vaping-associated lung injury) incidence compared to those that forbid it.
According to the report funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, in states where cannabis was legal for adults, EVALI was significantly less prevalent. Forbidding smokable cannabis seemed in general to increase EVALI prevalence.
“If the public can obtain products legally from reputable sources, there is less demand for illicit products,” the study notes. “State marijuana laws may offer a means to reduce the scale of such outbreaks if they influence the market penetration of contaminated marijuana concentrates.”
Home Cultivation
If home cultivation increases the availability of marijuana flowers while decreasing reliance on commercial marijuana markets, it could reduce the exposure of users to tainted concentrates, the study concludes.
“Patients and caregivers who can grow their entire marijuana supply at home would be less likely to consume illicit market products.”
Original publication: 2021-10-06
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.