True Leaf Signs First Customer to Path-To-Market Program for Micro-Cultivators

True Leaf (OTCPK: TRLFF) has signed Backwoods BC Bud to its new path-to-market program for micro-cultivators, reported Investorideas.com.

The program will offer quality assurance and regulatory guidance, microbial remediation, craft-compliant hand packaging lines and national distribution support.

True Leaf is teaming up with one of Canada's leading female master growers, Tara Kirkpatrick who owns and operates Backwoods BC Bud, a Prince George-based micro-cultivation heritage farm.

"We look forward to nurturing more relationships with the craft cannabis community as we secure clients for our path-to-market services at our Lumby facility," said Darcy Bomford, CEO of True Leaf.

"True Leaf's path-to-market program is a solution to the many restrictions and obstacles which prevent micro-cultivators from bringing their products to market," added Kirkpatrick.

"It is our opinion that micro-class licensing represents the fastest-growing segment within the federal system," said Andrew Gordon, VP of strategic growth at True Leaf. "There are now more than 50 micro-cultivators licensed in British Columbia, over 200 across Canada, with hundreds more in the queue."

Andrew continued, "It is our observation that consumer demand is high for locally sourced, craft-grown products. True Leaf's path-to-market program represents an innovative solution that creates appealing and sustainable economic opportunities for the craft cannabis community."

The program will operate from the Company's 19,500 square foot facility in Lumby, British Columbia, and offer a full suite of in-house processing services to the craft cannabis community.