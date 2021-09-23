fbpx

QQQ
+ 3.41
366.16
+ 0.92%
BTC/USD
+ 969.84
44559.37
+ 2.22%
DIA
+ 5.05
337.45
+ 1.47%
SPY
+ 5.28
432.58
+ 1.21%
TLT
-3.43
155.22
-2.26%
GLD
-1.88
167.30
-1.14%

Cannabis Sales Hit Record High In Canada: $268M In July Alone

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
September 23, 2021 3:47 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Sales Hit Record High In Canada: $268M In July Alone

The year 2020 saw triple-digit growth in Canada’s legal cannabis market, which was largely driven by:

  • Increased brick-and-mortar retail access – especially in Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec;
  • An expansion in e-commerce and click-and-collect offerings;
  • Pricing that was more competitive with the illicit market;
  • Retailers adapting to a pandemic context and the rise of value brands.

"Canada’s nationwide legalization efforts initially started off slow, but growing retail distribution and expanding derivative product offerings are helping businesses capture market share from illicit sales," wrote Andrew Little in a recent Global X report.

In April 2021, Canadian cannabis sales hit CA$309.7 million ($251.7 million), representing a 3.8% increase compared to March and a 73.6% year-over-year spike, according to data from Statistics Canada.

While in July, Canadian legal marijuana sales increased 6.2% month-to-month to a record CA $338.9.

Monthly sales from licensed adult-use dispensaries rose in all Canadian provinces, reported MJBizDaily. 

  • Ontario: CA$126.7 million (+5.5%). 
  • Alberta: CA$60.7 million (+4.9%).
  • Quebec: CA$52.1 million (+5.9%).
  • British Columbia: CA$48.5 million (+9.4%).
  • Saskatchewan: CA$13.2 million (+1.9%).
  • Manitoba: CA$12.8 million (+7.4%).
  • Nova Scotia: CA$8.8 million (+6.9%).
  • New Brunswick: CA$7.3 million (+11.2%).
  • Newfoundland: CA$5.3 million (+8.5%).

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Markets

Related Articles

Tilray's Stock Could Be In For A Ugly Move If It Can't Hold Above A Key Level

Tilray's Stock Could Be In For A Ugly Move If It Can't Hold Above A Key Level

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are trading lower Monday, although there looks to be no company evident news to explain the jump in share price. read more
Profitable Yet Sustainable: 3 Methods To Help Cannabis Growers Achieve The Ideal Balance

Profitable Yet Sustainable: 3 Methods To Help Cannabis Growers Achieve The Ideal Balance

Experts estimate that cannabis production now accounts for 1 percent of all electricity consumed in the U.S. read more
Smoking Weed In The Nude? This Jamaican Resort Allows It

Smoking Weed In The Nude? This Jamaican Resort Allows It

Hedonism II, a renown clothing-optional resort in Negril, Jamaica now features an on-site medical cannabis dispensary. read more