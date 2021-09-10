fbpx

The Green Organic Dutchman To Start Trading On CSE, Delists From TSX

byNina Zdinjak
September 10, 2021 8:26 am
Organic cannabis producer The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX:TGOD) (OTCQX:TGODF) confirmed Friday that it has received final approval from the Canadian Securities to list its common shares and listed common share purchase warrants on the CSE.

The Toronto-based company announced its listing intentions at the end of August, following the finalization of the company's first international commercial shipment of cannabis flower and other extracts to the highly anticipated South African medical cannabis market.

As previously noted, TGOD will voluntarily delist its common shares and warrants from the TSX. The corporation will continue to trade under the symbol "TGOD" on the CSE. Trading on the OTCQX Best Market will be unaffected by the delisting and the listing.

The delisting from the TSX will take effect at the close of business on September 10, 2021, and the listing on the CSE will take effect on September 13, 2021.

"The conclusion of this process is an important milestone in the path forward for the Company,” Sean Bovingdon, CEO and interim CFO of TGOD stated. "Our listing on the CSE allows the Company to accelerate its plans for entry into the U.S. market. We look forward to sharing our plans with investors as the opportunities advance. We will continue to identify partners that can leverage our organic expertise and utilize our intellectual property while allowing for synergies to make agreements accretive in the short and long term."

Price Action

The Green Organic Dutchman’s shares closed Thursday market session 8.36% lower at 14 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash

