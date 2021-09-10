Namaste Technologies Rebrands To Lifeist Wellness, Expands UK Product Offering

Cannabis-focused e-commerce company Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSXV:N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) confirmed Thursday that its board had approved a name change to Lifeist Wellness Inc. Trading of the company’s common shares under its updated ticker symbol “LFST” is expected to commence on the TSX Venture Exchange at market opening on or about September 15, 2021.

“Lifeist seeks to be a bold and disruptive wellness company, striving to connect humanity with safe, innovative and often daring pathways to individual definitions of wellness,” Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist said. “The Lifeist rebrand speaks to ‘Higher Living’, resonating with a multi-billion dollar global market of consumers seeking to unlock their extraordinary. It’s an exciting time for the Company and its continued evolution to wellness as we look forward to complementing the Company’s current portfolio of wellness of cannabis, hemp-derived CBD and accessories, by delivering on our promise to establish a nutraceuticals division by the end of Q4, 2021.”

In addition the company announced expansion of its UK product offering to include hemp derived CBD products. Lifeist seeks to tap into the second-largest global market for hemp-derived CBD estimated to generate £700 million in annual sales for 2021 according to the Association for the Cannabinoid Industry and Centre for Medicinal Cannabis.

Price Action

Namaste Technologies shares closed Thursday market session 0.25% higher at 12 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of CRYSTALWEED cannabis on Unsplash